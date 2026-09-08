Trinidad: 26-year-old fatally stabbed in Malabar drives himself to hospital before dying

Police arrested a suspect after Delani Bedeshi suffered multiple stab wounds during an altercation in Malabar and later died at Arima Hospital.

Trinidad and Tobago: In the early-morning clash in Malabar, a 26-year-old car salesperson was fatally stabbed to death in Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, September 5, 2026. The deceased was identified as Delani Bedeshi, commonly known as “Lano,” from Arjoon Avenue, Malabar.

Trinidad and Tobago police reports state that they were immediately informed about the incident around 1:20 a.m. after Bedeshi was rushed to the Ariman Hospital struggling with several stab wounds. He was pronounced dead shortly after reaching the hospital at 1:45 a.m.

According to the information released by police, Badeshi was at the residence of an acquaintance in Malabar at around 1:18 a.m. The two were subsequently involved in a dispute which later turned into an altercation, in the course of which he was stabbed several times.

The specific details about the condition and dispute that led to the confrontation and ultimately stabbing of Bedeshi remains the subject of an investigation. Badeshi was reported to have the ability of driving himself to the hospital despite being stabbed.

A friend provided him with assistance during a journey towards the Arima Hospital for medical treatment. Regardless of medical intervention, Bedeshi immediately died afterward from his injuries.

Following this police arrested an accused in relation to the killing of Bedeshi. The accused was provided with a medical treatment before being held in custody at the Arima Police Station. However there’s no official report available confirming that the accused has been formally charged at this point.

However, the specific claim about Bedeshi going to an acquaintance's home for delivering a box of food to the woman immediately before the confrontation have not been independently verified.