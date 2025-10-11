Trinidad: 1-year-old Chelsea Singh found dead at grandmother’s home

Police discovered the child lying motionless around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, following a report made to the Penal Police Station.

Trinidad and Tobago: A one-year-old toddler was found dead at her grandmother’s home in Lowkey Trace, Penal, Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, October 7, sending shockwaves across the community. The incident has left family members and neighbors in deep sorrow as authorities investigate the cause of her passing.

According to the Penal Police Station, they received a report about the incident, which occurred around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found the 1-year-and-8-month-old child lying motionless.

According to police reports, when officials visited the toddler's grandmother's house, where the incident occurred, they met with relatives who stated that 1-year-and-8-month-old Chelsea Singh had been suffering from a fever.

The relatives also told the police officials that around 11:30 p.m., the mother gave a bottle of tea to the child but the baby reportedly spat it out and also refused to drink the rest. Shortly after, she fell asleep, and the mother placed her to rest on a mattress in the living room.

When around 3:00 a.m., the grandmother of the baby checked on her, she found the toddler unresponsive and immediately contacted the emergency Health Services, but the efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

Authorities further stated that the District Medical Officer visited the scene and examined the child following which they pronounced her dead. The officer also ordered to transport the body of the baby to the San Fernando Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Additionally, the officials stated that Chelsea's body showed no visible signs of violence and the pending post-mortem examination will reveal the reason behind the death. They further said that the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The residents of the area are expressing their sorrow for the baby and helping the family to overcome this unfortunate circumstance. People also took help of Facebook to express their grief and concern as some said “This is very weird, I doubt it's SIDS given her age. A proper investigation needs to be done, condolences to her family.” while on the other hand someone said “Imagine a grandmother waking up at 11:30pm and 3am to take care of a baby. The poor lady may be devastated. RIP little one.”