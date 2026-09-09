‘Take them into your own homes’: Trinidad PM hits back at critics of school expulsions

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar defended the removal of violent and seriously disruptive students from schools, saying other children and teachers should not bear the consequences.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar issued a sharp response on September 8, 2026 to the critics who are opposing the decision of removal of the violent and seriously disruptive students from schools, asking them to take those students into their own homes if they believe that they should remain in the classrooms.

I invite those of you who are against the removal of violent, disrespectful students from our schools to volunteer to take these students into your own homes, with your own families, and deal with them, Persad-Bissessar said.

Through a statement issued on Tuesday, Persad-Bissessar said well-behaved students and their parents should not bear the consequences of violence, intimidation and bullying in schools.

She noted that thousands of children attend school each day with a fear of being beaten, robbed, harassed and bullied by violent students. This creates an environment that makes them lose their ability to focus on their education as they struggle to focus on their studies.

The Prime Minister highlighted that fear, anxiety and depression can have serious consequences for students' academic performance and for their future.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar mentioned the death of 15-year-old Jayden Lalchan, who died by suicide as a result of sustaining bullying and abuse by another student at St Stephen's College in Princes Town.

The Prime Minister also criticised the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA), the National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA) and the People's National Movement (PNM), accusing the three authorities for failing to protect teachers and students from violence in schools.

TTUTA, NPTA and the PNM have done nothing and will continue to do nothing to keep our teachers and children safe from violent students and parents in our schools.

She said the groups had previously objected to police being used to protect teachers and students, and were now opposing measures to remove violent and abusive students.

These three groups complained about police being used to protect our teachers and children in schools and are now fighting to keep violent, out-of-control, abusive students inside our schools to continue terrorising and brutalising our teachers and students.

She further warned that those who are defending the continued presence of violent students in classrooms would not necessarily be available to support other families if their own children became victims of bullying or experienced severe depression or suicidal thoughts.

Persad-Bissessar noted that the government of Trinidad and Tobago will stand up for the safety of teachers and students and their future.

My Government is standing up for our teachers’ and children’s safety. We are standing up for your children’s futures, she said.

She argued that people would be less willing to accept the risk of violent behaviour if it threatened their own families, and emphasised that disciplined students should not have to sacrifice their safety or education because of the actions of others.