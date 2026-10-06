Bermuda mother, son identified among six presumed dead in Nantucket air ambulance crash

Marilyn Lavonne Bean, 66, and her son Sergio Wayne Lottimore, 41, were identified as the two Bermudian passengers aboard the air ambulance that crashed off Nantucket.

Bermuda: Two people were aboard an air ambulance that crashed in the waters off Massachusetts while flying from Bermuda to Boston on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

The two Bermudian passengers have been identified as a mother and son duo from Bermuda. Officials have revealed them as Marilyn Labonne Bean, 66-year-old, and Sergio Wayne Lottimore, 41-year-old.

According to the reports, four crew members along with the two passengers were aboard a Gulfstream G100 when it went missing off Nantucket at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The plane was owned by the Ontario-based company called Latitude Air Ambulance.

The U.S. Coast Guards launched the search operations subsequently and later located a ‘debris field’ off the coast of the island, however, there was no sign of the six people on board after a 66-hour search that spanned across 4400 miles. The rescue effort was suspended on Sunday.

Bermuda Premier David Burt noted that even though their worst fear has been realised and so he asked the people to open their hearts to the victims’ families in a hope that their expressions of love, support and compassion will help bring some comfort as they deal with this terrible loss.

The names of the crew members present in the air ambulance have not been revealed by the officials yet.

Authorities from the Latitude Air Ambulance noted that its staff faces the heartbreaking reality that all aboard the plane are now allegedly presumed dead, as they remain missing and even though they have not been officially declared dead.

In a statement the company said, “Our four crew members were valued members of the Latitude family.”

“They dedicated themselves to providing care to people at some of the most difficult moments in their lives, and they were carrying out that mission when this tragedy occurred. We are grieving their loss deeply,” the statement included.

The President of Latitude Air Ambulance, Peter Byl, noted on Monday that the company’s immediate focus was on supporting the victim’s families and cooperating with the authorities.

As per the reports, the Canada-registered aircraft departed from Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport at night for Massachusetts. The audio from air traffic indicated that the plane experienced a “coming in blind” as a storm approached.

The pilot reported electrical problems and declared a technical emergency as the jet approached the coast.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada noted that it will send investigators in the coming days to assist in the search operations.

The agency further reported that they are continuing their investigations concerning the circumstances of the crash with the assistance from its US counterpart, the National Transportation Safety Board.