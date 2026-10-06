Jamaica: Murder suspect fatally shot by police during Christiana operation

A man known only as “Richie” was fatally shot by police during an operation on Wildman Street in Christiana, Manchester, after officers said they encountered an armed man.

Jamaica: A man only known by his alias “Richie” was shot and killed by police in the course of a police operation on Wildman Street in Christiana, Manchester, Jamaica on Monday. October 5, 2026 based on the initial police records.

The incident took place as officers were carrying out the operation on the basis of intelligence about the man fatally killed in a police shooting being involved and wanted in a murder investigation.

According to the reports, police reached a bar on Wildman Street at around 3:15 p.m., searching for the suspect. Police stated that the man was armed and confronted the officer while the operation was underway.

A confrontation followed, in which the man was shot and sustained injuries. A firearm was later recovered by the police from the accused. However, at the time of reporting, the official name of the man involved has not been publicly disclosed. Police have reported him as “Richie”.

According to the police authorities, Richie was wanted in relation to the July 24, 2026 killing of a shopkeeper in Alston, northwestern Clarendon. Investigators reportedly considered the possibility of the involvement of contract killing, where Richie is accused to be a shooter and murder of the shopkeeper.

These are just police accusations and have not been determined factually and examined in court as the person accused died in the police operation.

Police have also informed that Richie was on bail in association with another killing case in Christiana. He had been charged in connection to the September 4, 2024 murdering of 29-year-old Romario White, who was killed at a bar in Christiana, Manchester.

The current reports available do not provide additional information regarding the circumstances that prompted the confrontation, the number of fires exchanged and if the man opened fire against the officers. The information regarding these questions are subject to the police probe into the matter.