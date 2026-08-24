Multiple bomb threats reported across Trinidad and Tobago; Police increase security

Police increased security at courts, government buildings and other locations after multiple bomb threats were reported, while investigators continue to determine whether the incidents are connected.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has received multiple bomb threats across the nation yesterday, adding to the seven other bomb threats reported on Wednesday, August 19 2026.

Following the threats, the TTPS had stepped up security at eight locations on Wednesday. This included seven separate bomb threat complaints. The complaints came in through different communication channels.

Last week the locations that were on the list included Six Magistrates' Courts, a government ministry building and a shopping plaza. Security personnel were increased at each site.

Locations named by authorities last week:

Arima Magistrates' Court

Princes Town Magistrates' Court

Chaguanas Magistrates' Court

Kent House, Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government

Siparia Magistrates' Court

Sangre Grande Magistrates' Court

San Fernando Magistrates' Court

Valpark Shopping Plaza

Adding to the list, yesterday’s reports of bomb threats includes, the Forestry Division on Long Circular Road and the Kapok Hotel.

Officers of the Explosive Detection and Disposal Unit (EDDU) have been sent to the recorded locations to conduct security checks. Security was heightened across all the affected sites. TTPS confirmed that checks at all six Magistrates' Courts were done before staff or court users arrived at any of the buildings.

EDDU officers conducted a walk-through at the Forestry Division with staff. After the checks, the building was deemed safe.

Investigations are continuing. Police are trying to work out if the reports are connected. So far, they say the threats appear unrelated.

People not involved in the police response were told to stay away from the affected areas. They were also asked to follow directions from officers on the ground.

Police said more details will come out when appropriate. The investigation is still active. The residents have been advised to remain calm and refrain from spreading such material that can cause alarm or panic among the public.