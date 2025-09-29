Mariah Murder Case: Prime suspect Bambi claims innocence through Facebook video

Trinidad and Tobago: Reynold Teelucksingh, also known as Bambi, the prime suspect in the 12-year-old Mariah Seenath's murder case, has posted a video on Facebook claiming his innocence. Mariah, a student of San Fernando East Secondary School, who was an avid footballer, had left her grandmother’s home the morning of September 20 and walked to the home she shared with her father, Marlon Seenath, and siblings near the Friendship Village Recreation Ground, Circle Drive, Ste Madeleine.

“I would like to clear the air, clear my name of what I am being accused of,” said Teelucksingh in the video, in which he recounted his actions and whereabouts from the night of September 20 to the next morning. The 12-minute video had been reposted and viewed numerous times across multiple platforms.

Bambi continued to claim that he along with his friends went home through public transport following which he went to his mother’s place and spent the night there. He continued to emphasize that he was there the entire night and only went out during early morning when he received a call from his friend who asked him to pick him up.

According to him, he never met Mariah and claimed that he did not even go to the location where people are claiming to see him with the 12-year-old. Bambi said that he is the child’s uncle and he knew her very well and further added, “I wouldn't do anything bad to her as I consider her as my daughter.”

"I wouldn't do anything bad to someone else's daughter like I don't want bad for my own,” he further said.

The suspect also accused the child's mother, stating that she used to beat her child and mentioned that the mother had beaten her severely the previous year, suggesting that something similar might have happened this time, resulting in her death.

Bambi, desperate to clear his name, said that he wants to request a video call with the investigators to clear his name. “I know how the system works, and I believe a thorough investigation will prove my innocence,” he stressed.

He further stated, "Just because I was there and people saw me before I left, they took my name because everyone has a beef with me." The victim's family members also commented on a local media channel, saying, "That man could do anything," to which he responded, "I could say the same." He cautioned the local media personality Ian while saying, "You're no one to judge me; the police are the investigators, and they have the right to question me, not you."

“The Trinidad and Tobago system is flawed; we all want justice for the child, and I do too. However, assigning blame without evidence isn't justice, justice is about finding the actual culprit,” he said. He further urged the investigators, “Conduct a proper investigation and arrest the person who had a motive to kill the child. Why are you always focusing on me, Bambi, without thorough investigation? I was at home, intoxicated and exhausted, barely able to walk.”

The incident which has sent shockwaves across the community is being investigated thoroughly by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department with the officials looking at all possible angles which could have led to her murder. Mariah Seenath was found murdered on Saturday, September 20, 2025, along a track between her grandmother’s home and her father’s home.