Hiker, 22, found dead after disappearing while crossing Marianne Gorge in Trinidad

Donald Francis of Tacarigua went missing on Sunday after entering the water at Marianne Gorge in Blanchisseuse.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 22-year-old hiker was found dead by the Fire Service officers on Monday, November 2, from Marianne Gorge in Blanchisseuse.

According to the reports, the deceased has been identified as Donald Francis, a resident of Tacarigua, who disappeared while he was attempting to cross a river at the gorge.

Francis had been reported missing since Sunday, November 1.

Officials noted that he entered the water at approximately 3:30 p.m. to swim across the gorge and join four other members of his hiking group on the opposite bank.

His companions noted that Francis never made it across the river and they immediately began searching the area but were unable to find him.

The search operations were immediately launched by the police officers from the Blanchisseuse station, along with the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, which is led by Commander Shamsudeen Ayube on Sunday evening.

The operation resumed on Monday morning, with Fire Service personnel joining police and search-and-rescue members.

The operations were resumed on Monday morning as the Fire Service personnel joined police and search-and-rescue members.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “Hiking is not a ‘fun activity’ you need to be aware and respect nature. Ppl get carried away thinking all of a sudden they can swim or climb something . No life jacket , rope, gps . Yuh playing with your life . So go yes but mentally prepare yourself. Also from the road this hike is 15 mins tops . The water is usually crystal clear but it gets murky when the rain falls. Which is why they didn’t see him sink.”

“I just don't understand how 4 of you crossed and left him by himself! Weren't you checking on him , calling his name, asking if he's ok! Even if you're in the middle, you could catch cramps and have some difficulty! Did he even have a life vest on! How could they see him sink , when it seems like they weren't even looking! Hiking is a group thing although there is an I in the word! Whoever is in charge is responsible for these people's lives,” another user commented.