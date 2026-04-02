Saint Lucia sees decline in unemployment, reaches lowest rates in 25 years

The number of active insured workers grew from 55,017 in 2020-21 to 61,851 in 2022-23, highlighting the increasing workforce participation.

Saint Lucia has recorded a decline in unemployment in the past few years based on the latest government data. Officials credited that this progress reflects the governments efforts and effective policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Philip J Pierre.

The Labour Force Survey in 2025 revealed that the unemployment rate decreased from 21.9% in 2021 (the year that the current administration came into office) to 25%. Both figures indicate greater employment in Saint Lucia's history, which is an unprecedented improvement when compared to prior periods within this country.

The report also indicates growth in the workforce. The number of people working in 2025 has reached 100,210 compared with 114,708 in 2024, which is also the largest figure recorded during the past five (5) years.

In addition, the unemployment rates in 2024 and 2025 were among the lowest in the past 25 years. The last quarter of 2024 recorded an unemployment rate of 8.8%, which increased to 10.8% in 2025, both suggesting positive improvements.

Data from the National Insurance Corporation (NIC) supports this trend. The number of active insured workers grew from 55,017 in 2020-21 to 61,851 in 2022-23, which shows that more people are joining the workforce and contributing to the economy.

The government has also indicated that foreign investments represent an important component. Direct foreign investment has contributed $4.2 billion, especially within the tourist sector creating new jobs.

This resulted in more construction projects, increased hiring of staff, and growth of local businesses. The accommodation and food services industries have also seen large increases in growth.

There have been several government programs developed to assist small businesses or entrepreneurs in Saint Lucia. These include the Youth Economy Agency, Community Tourism Agency and MSME Loan Grant Facility. These programs were designed to provide support to people that are currently starting or expanding a business.

The Office of the Prime Minister said this is an example of a people-first leadership, as it shows clear changes in the number of people employed. There is an increase in the total number of jobs available, an increase in family income, and an increase in job opportunities available to the people of Saint Lucia.