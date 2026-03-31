Saint Lucia: 26-year-old shot dead in Castries gun attack, another male injured 

Saint Lucia: A 26-year-old man was shot dead during a tragic incident which took place in Bois Patat, Castries in Saint Lucia. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon leaving one dead and another man injured, confirmed the police.

According to the information by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, officials attached to the Criminal Investigations Department responded to reports of multiple gunfire in the community around 5:20 pm following which they rushed to the scene.

Preliminary reports revealed that the two individuals sustained gunshot wounds during the incident and when the police officials arrived at the scene, they were informed that one of the injured men had already succumbed to his injuries while another was rushed to the nearby hospital.

Police also confirmed that the deceased’s lifeless body was found inside a motor vehicle. A member from the Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim dead and he has since been identified as Nicholas Ryan Royers.

It was further noted by the police officials that a post-mortem examination will be conducted on the victim to confirm the reason of his death. As of now, officials are appealing to the members of the public who might have information that could help them with the ongoing investigation.

Notably, as of late March 2026, Saint Lucia has recorded at least 11 homicides for the year. A significant portion of these involve gun violence, as firearms remain the "weapon of choice" for violent crime on the island.