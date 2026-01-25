Official Lineup Revealed: USA’s Branford Marsalis Quartet and UK’s Ella Mai to headline Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts 2026

The Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place in May this year with the festival marking its 33rd anniversary and welcoming hundreds and thousands of visitors from across the world.

Saint Lucia: The most awaited event of the year Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival 2026 has now officially entered the countdown phase as it set to take place from April 30 to May 10. Organisers have confirmed a major international lineup for this year’s festival which includes American singer Branford Marsalis Quarlet and British singer Ella Mai who will be headlining the event.

Like every year, the festival will feature world renowned artists from various genres including jazz, R and B, Afrobeats, gospel, reggae and soul. Among the headline performers confirmed are Tems from Nigeria, Skip Marley, Capleton, Tye Tribbett from USA, the Branford Marsalis Quartet from America, Ella Mai from United Kingdom, Billy Ocean and Esperanza Spalding. Not only this, but the festival will also feature several other international and regional acts.

The festival, which takes place annually in Saint Lucia, has long been recognised one of the cultural events of the Caribbean region and it is expected to once again deliver an ideal blend of legendary performances along with contemporary sounds, said the organisers. They have further indicated that the 2026 edition will continue the festival’s tradition of celebrating musical excellence while showcasing Saint Lucia’s cultural identity along with its creative talent and natural beauty.

The organisers said that online ticket sales for the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival 2026 are scheduled to open on February 1, 2026. Demand is expected to be strong, particularly given the calibre of the announced performers and the festival’s growing international profile.

Complete Lineup of Performers for Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival

Opening Night

Thursday, 30 April 2026

Capleton

Lasa Rantan

D’Yani

Valiant

Amber Digby

LM Stone

Shervon Sealy

Tribute to Kaiso Legends

Pure Jazz

Tuesday, 5 May 2026

Esperanza Spalding

Chantal Esdelle and Moyenne

Camille Charlemagne

Leandra Modeste

Kingdom Night

Wednesday, 6 May 2026

Tye Tribbett

Ada Ehi

Shirleyann Cyril Mayers

Nigela St Clair

Daniel Steffi Ann St Clair

Dr Selma St Prix

Arnold AJ Jules

Dwayne Brown

The James Sisters

Pure Jazz

Thursday, 7 May 2026

Branford Marsalis Quartet

Jesse Billy

Echoes

Fusion of Arts

Caribbean Fusion

Friday, 8 May 2026

The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson

Skip Marley

Ikes The Band

Dexter Daps

Saint Lucian Melange

World Beats

Saturday, 9 May 2026

Tems

Ella Mai

Princess Lover

Lu City

X Man

Les Aiglons de Guadeloupe

Christopher Neil

Werner Semi Francis

TC Brown

The Ultimate Celebration

Sunday, 10 May 2026

Billy Ocean

Beverley Knight

Mervin Wilkinson and Friends

More acts to be announced