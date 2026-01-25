2026-01-25 09:54:01
Official Lineup Revealed: USA’s Branford Marsalis Quartet and UK’s Ella Mai to headline Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts 2026

The Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place in May this year with the festival marking its 33rd anniversary and welcoming hundreds and thousands of visitors from across the world.

Monika Walker

Saint Lucia: The most awaited event of the year Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival 2026 has now officially entered the countdown phase as it set to take place from April 30 to May 10. Organisers have confirmed a major international lineup for this year’s festival which includes American singer Branford Marsalis Quarlet and British singer Ella Mai who will be headlining the event.

Like every year, the festival will feature world renowned artists from various genres including jazz, R and B, Afrobeats, gospel, reggae and soul. Among the headline performers confirmed are Tems from Nigeria, Skip Marley, Capleton, Tye Tribbett from USA, the Branford Marsalis Quartet from America, Ella Mai from United Kingdom, Billy Ocean and Esperanza Spalding. Not only this, but the festival will also feature several other international and regional acts.

The festival, which takes place annually in Saint Lucia, has long been recognised one of the cultural events of the Caribbean region and it is expected to once again deliver an ideal blend of legendary performances along with contemporary sounds, said the organisers. They have further indicated that the 2026 edition will continue the festival’s tradition of celebrating musical excellence while showcasing Saint Lucia’s cultural identity along with its creative talent and natural beauty.

The organisers said that online ticket sales for the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival 2026 are scheduled to open on February 1, 2026. Demand is expected to be strong, particularly given the calibre of the announced performers and the festival’s growing international profile.

Complete Lineup of Performers for Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival

Opening Night 
Thursday, 30 April 2026 
Capleton 
Lasa Rantan 
D’Yani 
Valiant 
Amber Digby 
LM Stone 
Shervon Sealy 
Tribute to Kaiso Legends

Pure Jazz 
Tuesday, 5 May 2026 
Esperanza Spalding 
Chantal Esdelle and Moyenne 
Camille Charlemagne 
Leandra Modeste

Kingdom Night 
Wednesday, 6 May 2026 
Tye Tribbett 
Ada Ehi 
Shirleyann Cyril Mayers 
Nigela St Clair 
Daniel Steffi Ann St Clair 
Dr Selma St Prix 
Arnold AJ Jules 
Dwayne Brown 
The James Sisters

Pure Jazz 
Thursday, 7 May 2026 
Branford Marsalis Quartet 
Jesse Billy 
Echoes 
Fusion of Arts

Caribbean Fusion 
Friday, 8 May 2026 
The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson 
Skip Marley 
Ikes The Band 
Dexter Daps 
Saint Lucian Melange

World Beats 
Saturday, 9 May 2026 
Tems 
Ella Mai 
Princess Lover 
Lu City 
X Man 
Les Aiglons de Guadeloupe 
October 4 
Christopher Neil 
Werner Semi Francis 
TC Brown

The Ultimate Celebration 
Sunday, 10 May 2026 
Billy Ocean 
Beverley Knight 
Mervin Wilkinson and Friends 
More acts to be announced

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

