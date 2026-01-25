Official Lineup Revealed: USA’s Branford Marsalis Quartet and UK’s Ella Mai to headline Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts 2026
The Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place in May this year with the festival marking its 33rd anniversary and welcoming hundreds and thousands of visitors from across the world.
Written by Monika Walker
Saint Lucia: The most awaited event of the year Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival 2026 has now officially entered the countdown phase as it set to take place from April 30 to May 10. Organisers have confirmed a major international lineup for this year’s festival which includes American singer Branford Marsalis Quarlet and British singer Ella Mai who will be headlining the event.
Like every year, the festival will feature world renowned artists from various genres including jazz, R and B, Afrobeats, gospel, reggae and soul. Among the headline performers confirmed are Tems from Nigeria, Skip Marley, Capleton, Tye Tribbett from USA, the Branford Marsalis Quartet from America, Ella Mai from United Kingdom, Billy Ocean and Esperanza Spalding. Not only this, but the festival will also feature several other international and regional acts.
The festival, which takes place annually in Saint Lucia, has long been recognised one of the cultural events of the Caribbean region and it is expected to once again deliver an ideal blend of legendary performances along with contemporary sounds, said the organisers. They have further indicated that the 2026 edition will continue the festival’s tradition of celebrating musical excellence while showcasing Saint Lucia’s cultural identity along with its creative talent and natural beauty.
The organisers said that online ticket sales for the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival 2026 are scheduled to open on February 1, 2026. Demand is expected to be strong, particularly given the calibre of the announced performers and the festival’s growing international profile.
Complete Lineup of Performers for Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival
Opening Night
Thursday, 30 April 2026
Capleton
Lasa Rantan
D’Yani
Valiant
Amber Digby
LM Stone
Shervon Sealy
Tribute to Kaiso Legends
Pure Jazz
Tuesday, 5 May 2026
Esperanza Spalding
Chantal Esdelle and Moyenne
Camille Charlemagne
Leandra Modeste
Kingdom Night
Wednesday, 6 May 2026
Tye Tribbett
Ada Ehi
Shirleyann Cyril Mayers
Nigela St Clair
Daniel Steffi Ann St Clair
Dr Selma St Prix
Arnold AJ Jules
Dwayne Brown
The James Sisters
Pure Jazz
Thursday, 7 May 2026
Branford Marsalis Quartet
Jesse Billy
Echoes
Fusion of Arts
Caribbean Fusion
Friday, 8 May 2026
The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson
Skip Marley
Ikes The Band
Dexter Daps
Saint Lucian Melange
World Beats
Saturday, 9 May 2026
Tems
Ella Mai
Princess Lover
Lu City
X Man
Les Aiglons de Guadeloupe
Christopher Neil
Werner Semi Francis
TC Brown
The Ultimate Celebration
Sunday, 10 May 2026
Billy Ocean
Beverley Knight
Mervin Wilkinson and Friends
More acts to be announced
Author Profile
Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.
