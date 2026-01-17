2026-01-17 16:13:20
St Kitts welcomes WINAIR’s inaugural flight from Barbados, strengthening regional connectivity 

The new service offers thrice-weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, boosting air connectivity across the Caribbean.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

St Kitts and Nevis: St Maarten based WINAIR’s inaugural flight from Barbados landed in St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday, January 15, 2026. The maiden flight was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute, marking the beginning of a new relation between the twin island nation and the airline.

According to the information by the tourism authority, this new service will provide three times weekly flights on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, highlighting a major step in strengthening air connectivity across the Caribbean.

Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson led the delegation to welcome the inaugural flight from WINAIR. She said that this new service aims to enhance regional air connectivity with the route operating thrice a week.

Minister Henderson further noted that this launch will provide major boost to the tourism sector as it a more affordable and convenient option for both tourists and businesspeople alike.

On the day of flight’s arrival, the Minister of Tourism of St. Kitts welcomed it with her team while Pascalle Wong-A Foe, Marketing Manager at WinAir, Brian Alleyne, First Officer at WinAir, WinAir's crew members were also present there at the RBL International Airport.

The introduction of this route by the WinAir Airlines is a significant step joining the connectivity between the nations and its people in the Caribbean by providing more affordable and easy access.

This route will also boost tourism, business exchange and cultural connections between Barbados and St. Kitts.

The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) also extended their congratulations to Marsha T. Henderson for making this milestone possible in the nation, while highlighting her dedication, via a Facebook’s official post.

Cheryl Carter, COO of Barbados Tourism Marketing ns, and Graham Clarke, Director Caribbean Office, BTMI also welcome the flight in Barbados while extending their sincere gratitude to Manuel Esu who is a Commercial Director of Winair, and his team members including Pascalle Wong-A Foe, Marketing Manager at WinAir; Brian Alleyne, First Officer at WinAir; WinAir's crew members for their confidence in them.

This new service holds a particular importance in the region because the Caribbean is Barbados' third largest source of visitors which strengthens connectivity between the northern and southern Caribbean.

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

