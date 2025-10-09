St. Kitts sensation Byron Messia scores 2nd U.S. Afrobeats hit with ‘BMF’ featuring Fireboy DML

This marks his second appearance on the Billboard list, following the success of 'Taliban II,' which featured Burna Boy and peaked at #3 in 2023.

St Kitts and Nevis: Byron Messia, the dancehall-fusion star from St. Kitts, has once again made history by charting and cementing his name in the U.S. Afrobeats Songs list. He recently collaborated with Fireboy DML, “BMF,” which ranked at #38 on the Billboard-affiliated chart.

Following this achievement, the locals are praising the singer and are saying that Messia’s achievement is notable, especially with his inclusion in Jamaican media coverage alongside renowned artists like Skillibeng, Asake, and Wizkid. Skillibeng’s collaboration with Asake and Wizkid, “Getting Paid,” also made waves, debuting at #5 on the U.S. Afrobeats chart.

This is Skillibeng’s fourth chart appearance in the U.S. Afrobeats as he first appeared in 2022 with his album “Slip and Slide” which was placed 19th with his collaboration with two other artists “Wizkid and Shenseea”. The song “Shake it to the Max (Fly) Remix” by Moliy, Silent Addy, and Shenseea has still stayed at number one for 22 weeks in a row.

Messia solidified his status as a global Caribbean artist with two U.S. Afrobeats chart appearances as his unique blend of Caribbean dancehall energy and Afrobeats rhythm resonated with fans worldwide.

The locals are also arguing that his latest appearance on the chart is the evidence of his successful career at such a young age, as he is just 25, but still he is carving his name in the industry with his music. His talent of blending Caribbean dancehall energy with Afrobeats rhythm and lyrical authenticity resonates worldwide.

Jamaican-born artist Byron Messia, whose real name is Dylan Byron, developed an interest in music at 15. He started recording songs in St. Kitts, where his family relocated when he was just two months old. At 25, he's achieved remarkable global recognition, with his music gaining traction across Africa, the UK, and the US.

He also won a Grammy award for featuring with Chris Brown in his album 11:11 “Deluxe” at the 66th annual Grammy awards. He also cemented his place in many other awards which he has won for his songs including the first U.K. Platinum certification for a Trap Dancehall song.

Byron Messia rose to fame after releasing "Talibans" in 2023. The song's remix, featuring Burna Boy, reached No. 99 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was certified gold by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

The fans and community in St. Kitts are thrilled about the artist's achievements and are praising him and wishing him continued success, numerous awards, and accolades for his future songs and collaborations.