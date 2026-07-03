St. Kitts breaks ground on new cruise terminal, eyes cruise home-porting by 2027

The new Port Zante cruise terminal is designed to support home-porting operations by November 2027, with the government expecting more jobs, higher visitor spending and stronger growth across the tourism sector.

St. Kitts and Nevis has officially started construction on a new cruise terminal at Port Zante as a significant investment that is meant to strengthen the country’s economy, expand employment opportunities and support the Federation’s plan to launch cruise home-porting operations from Basseterre by November 2027.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew addressed the groundbreaking ceremony on July 1, 2026 and announced that the project reflects the power of partnership, noting that the developments of this level can only be achieved through collaboration between government, industry stakeholders, and international partners.

The New Cruise Terminal Development Project is being carried out through the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA).

To undertake a project of this scale, the government alone cannot do it. It is through partnership and togetherness that we are delivering a project that many would have considered beyond the reach of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the prime minister said.

The New Cruise Terminal Development Project is being carried out through the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA).

The terminal is precisely intended to allow passengers to begin and end cruise holidays in Saint Kitts, rather than use the island only as a port of call. The government aims at the home-porting to increase visitor spending, overnight hotel demand, airlift demand and business for the local tourism sector through increased visitor arrivals and tourism.

Dr. Drew noted that the new cruise terminal forms part of his government’s broader strategy of economic diversification by expanding the nation’s tourism sector and creating greater opportunities for the people and the nation's economy.

This project is part and parcel of what we are seeking to accomplish as a government economic diversification. By expanding our cruise product through home-porting, we are creating greater opportunities for our people and our economy, the PM noted.

The Prime Minister added that the home-porting will help generate benefits across several sectors through increased visitor arrivals as it will result in increased employment with good pay for the citizens and everyone who participates in the tourism sector.

What home-porting means is more jobs and good-paying jobs for our people. The economic impact must not be felt by a few. Taxi operators, vendors, tour operators, and everyone who participates in our tourism industry should benefit from this investment, Dr. Drew mentioned.

He further emphasised on the importance of better border management systems while maintaining the country's security and position St. Kitts and Nevis as the best place for a cruise journey.

We want visitors to experience efficient, innovative border processing, while ensuring our country’s security remains protected. We want Saint Kitts and Nevis to be known as the best place to begin and end a cruise, he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the project also advances the government’s Sustainable Island State Agenda by building a more resilient and diversified economy capable of delivering long-term prosperity.

Dr. Terrance Drew lastly congratulated the Minister of Tourism, Honourable Marsha Henderson, the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA), and all stakeholders involved in the project.

Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson also mentioned that Saint Kitts and Nevis is to become a cruise transit port alongside Antigua and Barbados. “This new cruise terminal represents vision, partnership, innovation and confidence in the future of Saint Kitts and Nevis as one of the Caribbean’s premier cruise destinations,” Henderson noted.

The terminal is said to be well-planned with modern passenger processing, advanced security and baggage screening systems, and enhanced immigration technology.