St. Kitts and Nevis welcomes four cruises, bringing 10,500+ visitors in one day

The four cruise ships brought a total of 10,978 passengers to Port Zante, boosting tourism and supporting the local economy in St. Kitts and Nevis.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The twin island Federation welcomed four cruise ships at Port Zante, Basseterre, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. These vessels brought along thousands of passengers onboard, boosting tourism and the local economy of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The ships that docked at Port Zante were - Caribbean Princess, Celebrity Ascent, Celebrity Eclipse, and Marella Discovery 2. The arrival of these four vessels in the Federation showcased the island’s position as a premier Caribbean destination in cruise tourism.

Caribbean Princess, a Grand-class vessel operated by Princess Cruises, carried 3,096 passengers. It was followed by the arrival of Celebrity Ascent, an Edge-class ship from Celebrity Cruises, that brought along 3,245 passengers.

The third ship to arrive was Celebrity Eclipse, a Solstice-class cruise operated by Celebrity Cruises, with 2,826 passengers onboard. Marella Discovery 2, a Vision-class vessel operated by Marella Cruises, was the last ship to dock at Port Zante with 1,811 passengers.

All the four ships brought a total of 10,978 passengers to Port Zante in St. Kitts and Nevis. They spent a full day on the island, which included a tour of the capital city of Basseterre and a visit to historic sites like the Brimstone Hill Fortress and Fairview Great House & Botanical Gardens.

Some passengers also tried adventurous activities like snorkeling with sea turtles in the Caribbean Sea, sailing to Nevis, and visiting peaceful beaches like Cockleshell Bay, South Friars Bay, and Turtle Beach.

The arrival of these passengers onboard the four cruise ships also benefits local business like taxi drivers, tour guides, hotel owners, restaurants, craft stores, local vendors and artisans.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew also welcomed the ships and passengers on the island. In a Facebook post, he hoped for the continuation of docking of ships at Port Zante. The post read, “The Port is filled with four ships in April. On our way to I million.”