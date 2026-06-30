St. Kitts and Nevis CIU raises US$4,500 for Cotton Thomas School at IGS 2026 Charity Auction

A live painting auction at the Investment Gateway Summit 2026 raised US$4,500 for Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School, with an additional US$1,000 donation supporting students with diverse learning needs.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit has successfully raised a significant amount of US $4500 for the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School through a charity silent auction held at the Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) 2026.

The auction centred on a live painting created by a popularly acclaimed artist Lizca Bass, who worked on the painting live for the opening two nights of the Summit. The incredible piece took shape in real time as the guests admired the process before it went under the hammer to be auctioned.

The painting and the process represents a fitting symbol of the creativity and community spirit that defined this year’s event.

Bidding began on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 during the Welcome Cocktail Reception and continued throughout the Summit as it drew competitive offers across the delegates, investors, and partners in attendance.

The auction concluded at the Gala on Friday evening, June 26, where the Prime Developments was announced as the winning bidder. Furthermore, the proceeds were presented to Mrs Marcia Vanlow-Beaton of Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School during the Gala.

A benefactor, who briefly missed out on the artwork, donated a generous additional amount of $1000 to the school.

Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School has been supporting differently abled students and providing a tailored learning environment for children with diverse needs, as it specifically got selected for its work for such a cause.

The selection marks another significant meaning, as June is observed as Child Month in St. Kitts and Nevis, that is represented as a period dedicated to celebrating, protecting, and investing in the nation’s children. The timing of the contribution makes it especially fitting.

The funds arrive as a direct and tangible boost for the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School as it will support the learning environment and resources availability for its students.

The deliberate decision to direct proceeds to a local school speaks on the part of the Unit in order to ensure that the goodwill generated from the Summit’s halls adds into lasting benefit for the people and future of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Throughout the IGS calendar, the Silent auction has been marked as one of the most anticipated traditions as it brings together the Summit’s international audience around a shared cause that offers delegates a significant way to connect with the destination they are investing in.

The Federation has taken a meaningful step by placing a homegrown artistic talent at the heart of the initiative as through that the Unit is celebrating the cultural richness of the Federation and showcases that the nation’s appeal extends far beyond the economic credentials.

The initiative also reflects the Citizenship Unit’s broader vision for citizenship as a force for national development by channeling the benefits of the programme directly back into local institutions, communities, and the future of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The connection between the Citizenship Programme with a hands-on charitable cause presents the Unit’s value of citizenship extends far beyond an investment transaction; it is a partnership deeply rooted in a shared prosperity and the betterment of the next generations of Kittians and Nevisians through a lasting impact.