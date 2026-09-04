Police investigate deaths of Nevis couple Mario Andrew and Caroline Rodrigues, one in custody

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force noted that the circumstances surrounding the double homicide remain under investigation as they have taken one person into custody, who is assisting police with their enquiries.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is investigating the deaths of two individuals whose bodies were discovered at a home on the island on September 3, 2026.

The deceased have been identified as 62-year-old Mario Andrew and his partner, 52-year-old Caroline Rodrigues, residents of Browne Pasture, Nevis.

According to the reports, the incident was reported to police at approximately 12:55 a.m. on September 3.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force noted that the circumstances surrounding the double homicide remains under investigation as they have taken one person into custody, who is assisting police with their enquiries.

Police further noted that additional information will be released as it becomes available and asked the residents to assist the police with the investigation.

Premier of Nevis, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and former Minister of Foreign Affairs for St Kitts and Nevis, Mark Brantley expressed his condolences following the deaths, emphasising that he knew both Andrew and Rodrigues personally.

“I knew both individuals well. Both Mario and Caroline were genuine, warm and caring persons. They were both upstanding and outstanding persons and both contributed significantly to the progress and development of our island,” he wrote.

He also described the couple as genuine, warm and caring people who contributed significantly to the island’s progress and development.

“I join with all Nevisians and residents in extending deepest condolences to their families and loved ones,” Brantley added, noting that he hopes justice will be served in the case.

Brantley further urged the residents with information to come forward and assist police with the investigation. He closed his statement by wishing the couple’s souls eternal rest.

The deaths have triggered shock through the Nevis community, as the residents and officials await further details from police while the investigation continues.

A user commented, “This is so sad, such a tragic loss for the community, may their families find strength in the coming days.”

Further investigations in the double homicide incident are continuing.