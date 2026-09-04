2026-09-14 03:56:35
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Trinidad’s Tyra Gittens-Spotsville wins gold at ISTAF Berlin with 6.79m jump

Tyra Gittens-Spotsville produced a season highlight with a 6.79m leap in Berlin, finishing ahead of Marthe Koala to claim women’s long jump gold at the ISTAF meeting.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: Tyra Gittens-Spotsville, the Trinidad and Tobago athlete has marked another win in the women’s long jump, claiming gold at the International Stadium Festival (Internationale Stadionfest) meet in Berlin, Germany.

At the ISTAF meet, Gittens-Spotsville carried forward her impressive 2026 campaign, producing her best efforts throughout the festival, especially in the fourth round, recording the jump of 6.79 metres, edging ahead of Burkinabe athlete Marthe Koala.

Koala took the silver medal with a jump of 6.71m. Serbian athlete, Milica Garasevic finished third at 6.60m.

In the four rounds, Gittens-Spotsville recorded the jumps of 6.43m, 6.74m, 6.70m and 6.79m, respectively.

Her fourth jump marked as the fourth-best legal jump of her career, following her 6.96m national record, 6.83m notional indoor record and 6.80m personal best.

This Berlin win also marks a strong 2026 campaign for Gittens-Spotsville, who broke her own Trinidad and Tobago indoor long jump record twice in the same competition earlier this year. Setting the new record at 6.83m at the K-State Deloss Dodds Invitational in Kansas, United States.

Born in Tunapuna-Piarco, Trinidad, the 28-year-old has built a reputation as one of the region's most consistent long jumpers over the past several seasons, holding the national outdoor record of 6.96m, which was set in 2021, along with her 6.83m indoor mark.

The ISTAF Berlin, that is held at the Olympiastadion, forms a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour and draws a strong international field each year, making Sunday's result a notable marker of Gittens-Spotsville's form heading into the closing of the outdoor season.

Her win adds to the growing list of 2026 accolades for Trinidad and Tobago athletics, as the country continues to produce strong performances on the international long jump circuit.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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