2025-09-15 09:20:06
Norwegian Escape brings over 5,000 visitors to St. Kitts over Weekend 

The Norwegian Escape, which departed New York on September 8, is carrying 4,184 passengers and a crew of 1,607.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

St Kitts and Nevis: With St. Kitts' Port Zante its first stop, the 164,998 ton Norwegian Escape, now on an 11-day Caribbean cruise, docked at St. Kitts' Port Zante on Friday September 12.

The Norwegian Escape left Port Zante around 5 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. on Friday for St. Lucia where it docked on September 13. It will visit St. Marten on September 14; St. Thomas on the 15th; the Dominican Republic on the 16th and return to New York on September 19.

According to locals, most of the passengers aboard the massive vessel along with the off-duty crew members came ashore and explored the island taking stops at various tourist hotspots including Caribelle Batik/Romney Manor, Bloody River, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, the Eco Park and Black Rocks.

On the other hand, several others went for sea and sunbathing to the renowned beaches and also walked around beautiful capital of Basseterre while taking stops at St. George's Anglican Church, Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral and Independence Square.

Passengers also enjoyed snorkelling, golfing, casino gambling and shopping while some of them took scheduled tours to the sister island of Nevis. The arrival of the cruise in the month of September, which is usually off-season, once again showcases the growing appeal of the island among international cruise liners as well as passengers.

The island is expecting to have a record-breaking cruise season in the 2025-2026 season with arrival of Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, the Star of the Seas, making its inaugural visit to the island this month. Thousands of visitors are expected to step ashore to experience the culture, beaches and hospitality, giving a major push to the overall cruise and tourism industry of St Kitts and Nevis.

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

