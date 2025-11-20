Nevis unveils 2025-26 cruise schedule with over 40 ship calls set to drive tourism boom
The island will next welcome the Emerald Sakara on Wednesday, November 26, followed by the Sea Dream I on November 27.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis just released the first leg of the 2025-26 cruise schedule which has brought a wave of opportunity for local businesses. According to the schedule, the first cruise ship, Azamara Quest, graced the island’s shores on Wednesday, bringing huge business to everyone involved in the cruise tourism sector.
The next cruise Emerald Sakara will arrive on the island on Wednesday, November 26 followed by Sea Dream 1 on November 27.
Meanwhile, during the next month of December, Nevis will be thriving with cruise activity as 17 cruises are scheduled to arrive with three including Azamara Onward, Sea Dream 1 and Wind Surf scheduled to arrive simultaneously on December 8, 2025. On December 22 and 25 as well, two ships will arrive simultaneously, bringing thousands of visitors to the island nation.
January 2026 will also see the arrival of 19 cruise ships, according to the Ministry of Tourism while in February 2026, the island will welcome eight massive vessels throughout the month.
As the thousands of cruise visitors are set to arrive to Nevis this season, the tourism ministry is expecting a major boost to the economy as a whole.
Complete Cruise Schedule 2025-2026 for Nevis
NOVEMBER 2025
Wednesday, Nov. 19th – Azamara Quest
Wednesday, Nov. 26th – Emerald Sakara
Thursday, Nov. 27th – Sea Dream I
DECEMBER 2025
Wednesday, Dec. 3rd – Azamara Quest
Monday, Dec. 8th – Azamara Onward
Monday, Dec. 8th – Sea Dream I
Monday, Dec. 8th – Wind Surf
Tuesday, Dec. 9th – Emerald Sakara
Wednesday, Dec. 17th – Azamara Quest
Thursday, Dec. 18th – Sea Dream I
Saturday, Dec. 20th – Sea Dream II
Monday, Dec. 22nd – Sea Dream I
Monday, Dec. 22nd – Wind Surf
Tuesday, Dec. 23rd – Sea Dream II
Wednesday, Dec. 24th – Emerald Sakara
Wed–Thu, Dec. 24th–25th – Sea Cloud
Wed–Thu, Dec. 24th–25th – Sea Cloud Spirit
Friday, Dec. 26th – Club Med II
Tuesday, Dec. 30th – Le Ponant
Wednesday, Dec. 31st – Silver Spirit
JANUARY 2026
Friday, Jan. 2nd – Sea Dream I
Tuesday, Jan. 6th – Emerald Sakara
Wednesday, Jan. 7th – Club Med II
Thursday, Jan. 8th – Sea Dream I
Thursday, Jan. 8th – Wind Spirit
Friday, Jan. 9th – Sea Cloud Spirit
Saturday, Jan. 10th – Silver Spirit
Monday, Jan. 12th – Azamara Quest
Tuesday, Jan. 13th – Le Bellot
Wednesday, Jan. 14th – Le Ponant
Thursday, Jan. 15th – Sea Dream I
Mon–Tue, Jan. 19th–20th – Sea Cloud
Tuesday, Jan. 20th – Sea Dream II
Tuesday, Jan. 20th – Wind Spirit
Wednesday, Jan. 21st – Club Med II
Wednesday, Jan. 21st – Emerald Sakara
Friday, Jan. 23rd – Sea Cloud Spirit
Monday, Jan. 26th – Sea Dream I
Tuesday, Jan. 27th – Le Ponant
Saturday, Jan. 31st – Sea Cloud II
FEBRUARY 2026
Tuesday, Feb. 3rd – Emerald Sakara
Friday, Feb. 6th – Club Med II
Sunday, Feb. 8th – Wind Spirit
Wednesday, Feb. 11th – Le Ponant
Thursday, Feb. 12th – Sea Dream II
Monday, Feb. 16th – Sea Dream I
Monday, Feb. 16th – Sea Dream II
Wednesday, Feb. 18th – Emerald Sakara
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
Latest
- Nevis unveils 2025-26 cruise schedule with over 40 ship call...
-
Team Bonaire crowned Caribbean National Culinary Team at Tas...
-
Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry rushed to hospital aft...
-
Three major cruise liners bring 8,000 visitors to St Kitts o...
-
Guyana mourns 5-time triple jump champion Domon Williams who...