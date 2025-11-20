2025-11-20 10:21:41
Nevis unveils 2025-26 cruise schedule with over 40 ship calls set to drive tourism boom 

The island will next welcome the Emerald Sakara on Wednesday, November 26, followed by the Sea Dream I on November 27.

Written by Kofi Nelson

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis just released the first leg of the 2025-26 cruise schedule which has brought a wave of opportunity for local businesses. According to the schedule, the first cruise ship, Azamara Quest, graced the island’s shores on Wednesday, bringing huge business to everyone involved in the cruise tourism sector.

The next cruise Emerald Sakara will arrive on the island on Wednesday, November 26 followed by Sea Dream 1 on November 27.

Meanwhile, during the next month of December, Nevis will be thriving with cruise activity as 17 cruises are scheduled to arrive with three including Azamara Onward, Sea Dream 1 and Wind Surf scheduled to arrive simultaneously on December 8, 2025. On December 22 and 25 as well, two ships will arrive simultaneously, bringing thousands of visitors to the island nation.

January 2026 will also see the arrival of 19 cruise ships, according to the Ministry of Tourism while in February 2026, the island will welcome eight massive vessels throughout the month.

As the thousands of cruise visitors are set to arrive to Nevis this season, the tourism ministry is expecting a major boost to the economy as a whole.

Complete Cruise Schedule 2025-2026 for Nevis

NOVEMBER 2025

  • Wednesday, Nov. 19thAzamara Quest

  • Wednesday, Nov. 26thEmerald Sakara

  • Thursday, Nov. 27thSea Dream I

DECEMBER 2025

  • Wednesday, Dec. 3rdAzamara Quest

  • Monday, Dec. 8thAzamara Onward

  • Monday, Dec. 8thSea Dream I

  • Monday, Dec. 8thWind Surf

  • Tuesday, Dec. 9thEmerald Sakara

  • Wednesday, Dec. 17thAzamara Quest

  • Thursday, Dec. 18thSea Dream I

  • Saturday, Dec. 20thSea Dream II

  • Monday, Dec. 22ndSea Dream I

  • Monday, Dec. 22ndWind Surf

  • Tuesday, Dec. 23rdSea Dream II

  • Wednesday, Dec. 24thEmerald Sakara

  • Wed–Thu, Dec. 24th–25thSea Cloud

  • Wed–Thu, Dec. 24th–25thSea Cloud Spirit

  • Friday, Dec. 26thClub Med II

  • Tuesday, Dec. 30thLe Ponant

  • Wednesday, Dec. 31stSilver Spirit

JANUARY 2026

  • Friday, Jan. 2ndSea Dream I

  • Tuesday, Jan. 6thEmerald Sakara

  • Wednesday, Jan. 7thClub Med II

  • Thursday, Jan. 8thSea Dream I

  • Thursday, Jan. 8thWind Spirit

  • Friday, Jan. 9thSea Cloud Spirit

  • Saturday, Jan. 10thSilver Spirit

  • Monday, Jan. 12thAzamara Quest

  • Tuesday, Jan. 13thLe Bellot

  • Wednesday, Jan. 14thLe Ponant

  • Thursday, Jan. 15thSea Dream I

  • Mon–Tue, Jan. 19th–20thSea Cloud

  • Tuesday, Jan. 20thSea Dream II

  • Tuesday, Jan. 20thWind Spirit

  • Wednesday, Jan. 21stClub Med II

  • Wednesday, Jan. 21stEmerald Sakara

  • Friday, Jan. 23rdSea Cloud Spirit

  • Monday, Jan. 26thSea Dream I

  • Tuesday, Jan. 27thLe Ponant

  • Saturday, Jan. 31stSea Cloud II

FEBRUARY 2026

  • Tuesday, Feb. 3rdEmerald Sakara

  • Friday, Feb. 6thClub Med II

  • Sunday, Feb. 8thWind Spirit

  • Wednesday, Feb. 11thLe Ponant

  • Thursday, Feb. 12thSea Dream II

  • Monday, Feb. 16thSea Dream I

  • Monday, Feb. 16thSea Dream II

  • Wednesday, Feb. 18thEmerald Sakara

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

