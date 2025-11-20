Nevis unveils 2025-26 cruise schedule with over 40 ship calls set to drive tourism boom 

The island will next welcome the Emerald Sakara on Wednesday, November 26, followed by the Sea Dream I on November 27.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis just released the first leg of the 2025-26 cruise schedule which has brought a wave of opportunity for local businesses. According to the schedule, the first cruise ship, Azamara Quest, graced the island’s shores on Wednesday, bringing huge business to everyone involved in the cruise tourism sector.

Meanwhile, during the next month of December, Nevis will be thriving with cruise activity as 17 cruises are scheduled to arrive with three including Azamara Onward, Sea Dream 1 and Wind Surf scheduled to arrive simultaneously on December 8, 2025. On December 22 and 25 as well, two ships will arrive simultaneously, bringing thousands of visitors to the island nation.

January 2026 will also see the arrival of 19 cruise ships, according to the Ministry of Tourism while in February 2026, the island will welcome eight massive vessels throughout the month.

As the thousands of cruise visitors are set to arrive to Nevis this season, the tourism ministry is expecting a major boost to the economy as a whole.

Complete Cruise Schedule 2025-2026 for Nevis

NOVEMBER 2025

Wednesday, Nov. 19th – Azamara Quest

Wednesday, Nov. 26th – Emerald Sakara

Thursday, Nov. 27th – Sea Dream I

DECEMBER 2025

Wednesday, Dec. 3rd – Azamara Quest

Monday, Dec. 8th – Azamara Onward

Monday, Dec. 8th – Sea Dream I

Monday, Dec. 8th – Wind Surf

Tuesday, Dec. 9th – Emerald Sakara

Wednesday, Dec. 17th – Azamara Quest

Thursday, Dec. 18th – Sea Dream I

Saturday, Dec. 20th – Sea Dream II

Monday, Dec. 22nd – Sea Dream I

Monday, Dec. 22nd – Wind Surf

Tuesday, Dec. 23rd – Sea Dream II

Wednesday, Dec. 24th – Emerald Sakara

Wed–Thu, Dec. 24th–25th – Sea Cloud

Wed–Thu, Dec. 24th–25th – Sea Cloud Spirit

Friday, Dec. 26th – Club Med II

Tuesday, Dec. 30th – Le Ponant

Wednesday, Dec. 31st – Silver Spirit

JANUARY 2026

Friday, Jan. 2nd – Sea Dream I

Tuesday, Jan. 6th – Emerald Sakara

Wednesday, Jan. 7th – Club Med II

Thursday, Jan. 8th – Sea Dream I

Thursday, Jan. 8th – Wind Spirit

Friday, Jan. 9th – Sea Cloud Spirit

Saturday, Jan. 10th – Silver Spirit

Monday, Jan. 12th – Azamara Quest

Tuesday, Jan. 13th – Le Bellot

Wednesday, Jan. 14th – Le Ponant

Thursday, Jan. 15th – Sea Dream I

Mon–Tue, Jan. 19th–20th – Sea Cloud

Tuesday, Jan. 20th – Sea Dream II

Tuesday, Jan. 20th – Wind Spirit

Wednesday, Jan. 21st – Club Med II

Wednesday, Jan. 21st – Emerald Sakara

Friday, Jan. 23rd – Sea Cloud Spirit

Monday, Jan. 26th – Sea Dream I

Tuesday, Jan. 27th – Le Ponant

Saturday, Jan. 31st – Sea Cloud II

FEBRUARY 2026

Tuesday, Feb. 3rd – Emerald Sakara

Friday, Feb. 6th – Club Med II

Sunday, Feb. 8th – Wind Spirit

Wednesday, Feb. 11th – Le Ponant

Thursday, Feb. 12th – Sea Dream II

Monday, Feb. 16th – Sea Dream I

Monday, Feb. 16th – Sea Dream II