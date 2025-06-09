IGS 2025: St Kitts and Nevis Welcomes Investors, Showcases Vision for a Sustainable Island Future

St Kitts and Nevis: The 2nd edition of the St Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) turned out huge success and brought together economic citizens, regional leaders, global stakeholders as well as potential investors. From May 31 to June 3, 2025, the event took place under the theme ‘Investment to Impact: Our Journey to a Sustainable Island State.’

According to the reports, the theme underscored Prime Minister Terrance Drew’s bold vision of building a sustainable and digital economy. Following the successful conclusion, organisers pointed out that the summit was ideally timed and positioned for international investors as it offered unmatched access to exclusive and future ready opportunities in a country which has always shown its determination to become the first sustainable island state of the world.

During the summit, an Investor Nexus Zone was introduced to support deal making. This zone was a dedicated space where vetted service providers, investors and developers could meet face to face. In the Nexus Zone, visitors had the chance to connect with real estate firms, business formation experts, financial advisors and other professional service providers, effectively bringing the entire investment ecosystem under one roof.

Moreover, the summit was addressed by PM Drew who highlighted St Kitts and Nevis’ pioneering role in establishing the Citizenship by Investment Programme and said that the Federation remains at the international forefront by continuously redefining standards of transparency, integrity and innovation in that industry.

He further emphasised that investors should be partners in nation building and not just serve as clients. Dr Drew outlined that this gathering is not solely focused on transactions, it is focused on discussing partnerships.

St Kitts and Nevis launched eTA

St Kitts and Nevis launched an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), an online system designed for foreign travellers as part of its digital transformation agenda. This new system reportedly will streamline pre-arrival screening along with reinforcing national security protocols.

While speaking at the summit about the same, Business Development and Project Lead at Travizory Border Security SA, Alan Renaud said that it not only enhances border security but also improves the overall traveller experience through real time and automated authorisation.

CBI Drives Infrastructure Growth

Furthermore, the IGS also looked at how the CBI programme in the island nation has played a crucial role in funding major infrastructure and tourism development projects. Delegates also had the chance to take a tour of several properties including Park Hyatt, Belmont Gardens, Four Seasons Resort, Royal St Kitts Hotel and Koi Resort and they were impressed with the quality of the construction.

Stakeholders said that these developments not only strengthen the tourism offerings of the country but also create local employment and boost the wider economy.

Notably, the annual Investment Gateway Summit is an ideal opportunity for St Kitts and Nevis to show the world everything it has to offer including natural beauty, rich culture, progressive investment opportunities as well as commitment to sustainability.

The summit represents a meaningful invitation as it is a call for economic citizens to come home and experience the essence of the country while building a lasting connection with their second home. Organisers said that it is a powerful reminder that the island nation is not only a destination to invest in but a place that calls their economic citizens home to connect, collaborate and celebrate.