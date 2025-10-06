2025-10-06 10:07:29
Cruise season 2025-26 sets sail in St Kitts with 12 major arrivals this October 

October will see the arrival of several massive cruises, including Celebrity Reflection's second call on Wednesday, October 15.

St Kitts and Nevis: As the cruise season has officially kicked off this month, Port Zante in St Kitts is set to welcome a total of 12 vessels this month, bringing hundreds and thousands of visitors to the island’s shores.

The month will kick off with the arrival of Celebrity Reflection on Monday, October 6 followed by Grand Princess arriving on Friday, October 10, 2025. On October 13 and 14, the island will welcome one cruise each as Carnival Venezia and Grand Princess will arrive at Port Zante respectively.

The month will continue and will see the arrival of several other massive cruises. Celebrity Reflection will make a second call of the month on Wednesday, October 15.

Star of the Seas will arrive on October 23, 2025, to mark its official inaugural call to St Kitts with the tourism authority noting that they will be hosting a welcoming ceremony for the cruise and its over 7,000 guests. The ceremony, according to the tourism authority, will feature authentic local food, handcrafted goods as well as live music and performances.

Meanwhile, Carnival Dream and Disney Magic will arrive simultaneously on the same day on Saturday, October 25 while Star Pride and Grand Princess will also arrive on the same day on Tuesday, October 28.

The cruise month will end with the arrival of Mein Schiff 2 and Celebrity Beyond on October 29 and 30 respectively.

Earlier Norwegian Escape was scheduled to arrive on the island on October 4 however the cruise cancelled its call to St Kitts due to a change in the vessel’s itinerary.

The arrival of 12 vessels this month will mark the official kick off of the cruise season 2025-2026 with several cruises scheduled to arrive till April 2026.

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

