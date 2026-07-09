Charges against Kollison Band over funeral tribute to be withdrawn, says DPPO

The band was charged for performing during the funeral procession of their late lead singer, Jermaine “Chubby” Clarke, earlier on May 20, 2026.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Seven members of Kollison Band who were charged for performing during the funeral procession of their late lead singer, Jermaine "Chubby" Clarke, will no longer face prosecution after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPO) decided that pursuing the matter would not be in the public interest.

The band was charged for performing during the funeral procession of their late lead singer, Jermaine “Chubby” Clarke, earlier on May 20, 2026.

Through a statement issued on Wednesday, the DPPO announced that after carefully reviewing the circumstances surrounding the matter, the Director of Public Prosecutions noted that continuing the prosecution would not be in the public interest.

The decision was made after seven members of the popular band were formally charged by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) for allegedly playing noisy instruments in a public area without any prior police permission during Clarke’s funeral procession.

The alleged offence was regulatory in nature as it involved no violence or threat to public safety as the DPPO noted that judicial resources should be reserved for cases where prosecution is necessary and proportionate.

The DPPO mentioned that the case significantly highlights the need for the proposed Diversionary Caution Bill, 2026, legislation currently being developed to provide alternatives to prosecution for suitable low-level offences.

After the DPPO’s announcement, Kollison Band issued an official statement appreciating the alternative justice approach by acknowledging the authority of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force in carrying out its lawful duties and reaffirmed their commitment to respect the rule of law.

“We welcome the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions to use alternative justice methods in resolving the matter and appreciate the constructive approach that has allowed this matter to be resolved,” the band said.

In addition to this, Kollison Band committed to support the Federation’s anti-gang and anti-violence efforts as the DPPO disclosed that it had engaged with the attorneys who are representing the band and the musicians have agreed to produce anti-gang music and participate in a national anti-gang public awareness campaign.

Kollison Band showed their commitment through their statement, saying music is a powerful source and the band intends to use the platform to encourage positive values.

“Music has the power to inspire, uplift and bring people together, and we intend to use our platform to encourage positive values, especially among our nation’s youth,” the band stated.

The band additionally encouraged its supporters to build a safer, stronger and resilient nation.

“Together, we can help build a safer, stronger and more resilient nation,” the statement noted.

Furthermore, the case has generated significant public debates after many citizens criticized the decision to prosecute the musicians, arguing they were simply paying tribute to their fallen bandmate during a funeral procession. However, others said that the law should apply equally regardless of the circumstances.

The charges are now set to be withdrawn as the matter is rising to become one of the first public examples of the type of alternative justice approach the Government aims to initiate through the proposed Diversionary Caution Bill.

The RSCNPF lastly noted that it remains committed to enforcing the law fairly and balancing public safety.