Carnival executives meet St. Kitts Cabinet as homeporting plans advance

The delegation also toured the proposed cruise terminal site as the Federation prepares for P&O Cruises to begin homeporting operations in Basseterre in November 2027.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Preparations regarding the homeporting operations in St. Kitts and Nevis, which are to begin in November 2027 were the focus of discussions on Monday, November 2.

The Carnival Corporation executives met with the Federal Cabinet at the start of their official visit to the Federation.

The delegation is led by Marie McKenzie, Senior Vice President for Government and Destination Affairs at Carnival Corporation.

“Preparations for homeporting operations in Saint Kitts and Nevis, slated to begin in November 2027, were the focus of discussions as Carnival Corporation executives met with the Federal Cabinet today, November 02, at the start of their official visit to the Federation,” St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) announced.

The delegation was received by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, Tourism Minister Marsha T. Henderson and other members of the Cabinet.

The delegation also toured the proposed site for the new cruise terminal. They were joined by the officials from the Ministry of Tourism and the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA).

The visit allowed the executives to evaluate the location as planning moves for the development of the terminal.

“The site visit forms part of the delegation’s official visit to the Federation and provides an opportunity to assess the proposed location as planning advances for the development of the facility,” SKNIS noted.

Throughout the week the Carnival team is to meet with the stakeholders for further advance preparations. Officials say these meetings will help shape the work and support home porting.

They also aim to help local businesses and service providers prepare for the opportunities that come with the operations.

P&O Cruises, a Carnival Corporation brand, will begin using Basseterre as a homeport in November 2027, allowing passengers to start and end voyages in St. Kitts.

It has described St. Kitts as an additional turnaround port for its ships Iona and Arvia from autumn 2027.

Homeporting is expected to bring benefits well beyond the port, as passengers beginning their vacations in St. Kitts typically book hotel rooms, dine in local restaurants, shop, hire taxis, visit attractions and often extend their stay.