American Airlines expands Miami-St. Kitts service with two daily winter flights

American Airlines will operate two daily non-stop flights between Miami and St. Kitts from December 17, 2026, to April 5, 2027, strengthening connectivity during the peak winter tourism season.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Travellers will have more options to visit St. Kitts this winter as American Airlines expands its service with two daily non-stop flights between Miami and St. Kitts from December 17, 2026, to April 5, 2027.

The expanded service was announced by Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson who noted that the additional flights will enhance access to the destination during one of its busiest travel periods.

The flights will operate through Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and are expected to significantly increase visitor arrivals to the twin-island Federation. The expanded schedule also coincides with St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival (Sugar Mas) when the destination traditionally welcomes a surge in international visitors.

Tourism officials said the increased airlift will provide travellers with greater flexibility when planning winter holidays while further supporting the growth of the country's tourism sector during the Caribbean's peak travel season.

Officials note that the additional service comes as St. Kitts continues to attract travellers seeking luxury resorts, pristine beaches and authentic Caribbean experiences. Visitors can explore Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, unwind at South Friars Bay and Cockleshell Beach, or take a short ferry ride to neighbouring Nevis to experience two unique islands in one holiday.

The destination also offers a range of luxury accommodation including the Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, St. Kitts Marriott Beach Resort and Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort.

The expanded American Airlines schedule will remain in effect through April 5, 2027 and will offer travellers two daily non-stop flight options between Miami and St. Kitts throughout the peak winter season.