Jamaica: Chicken is one of the most consumed meats in Jamaica and is the primary protein source, due to its price and ease of preparation. The average household of four consumes approximately one kg of chicken four times a week. These numbers reflects the national consumption patterns of the food.

The data from Jamaica also supports the fact that the nation has highest levels of per capita chicken consumption globally. The average Jamaican is consuming approximately 50kg of chicken on an annual basis, which is much higher than the world average of less than 15kg per person annually. These numbers highlight chicken as a large component of the Jamaican diet.

Poultry farming is an important part of the Jamaican economy and this sector continues to grow each year. Jamaica has been self-sufficient in chicken production for over 20 years. Local producers supplied around 137 million kg of chicken in 2023. This helps to meet the country’s demand and reduces import of meat.

The poultry sector also plays a large role in terms of livelihoods. Over 100,000 small scale farmers are involved in chicken production and among them 55% are women. In addition to chicken meat, egg farming is another important part of the industry. Around 10,000 egg farmers produce about 5 million eggs weekly. This consistent supply in the market helps keep eggs at an affordable price for consumers.

In Jamaica, chicken is more than just a typical food item, it is an integral part of the culture. Chicken is used at family tables, in school lunch trays, and in popular street food like jerk chicken. Because it is such a common element in the diet, any price change is noticed by almost all of the population.

However, this key point is mostly ignored. The production of chicken in Jamaica is self-sufficient, but 75% of the fertile eggs for hatching are imported. This implies that Jamaica can produce chickens independently but requires eggs to do so at the beginning of the production process from outside the country.

This mix of local production and external inputs will present both an opportunity and a challenge to the poultry industry in Jamaica.