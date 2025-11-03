St Kitts and Nevis pledges US$100,000 to support Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa recovery efforts 

Dr Drew said the contribution demonstrates St Kitts and Nevis’ strong regional solidarity and compassion toward its Caribbean neighbors in times of need.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, on Saturday, reiterated his commitment towards assisting the government of Jamaica following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa which made landfall on October 28, 2025. He announced that his government will contribute US$100,000 to assist the government and people of Jamaica.

According to Dr Drew, this contribution reflects the deep sense of St Kitts and Nevis’ regional solidarity and compassion for its Caribbean counterparts in times of need.

The Prime Minister said that the government and people of St Kitts and Nevis will stand firmly with its Caribbean counterpart during this difficult time. He added that this financial support is a symbol of the shared resilience as well as commitment to one another as one family.

Not only this, but the PM also extended an invitation to people, private organisations and businesses across St Kitts and Nevis who are looking to partner with the government in further helping Jamaica as it is now working to rebuild communities and restore normalcy.

He further added that the Government of St Kitts and Nevis remains in close contact with the Prime Minister of Jamaica Dr Andrew Holness to ensure that all assistance is channeled effectively and efficiently as part of a collaborative regional response.

Notably, Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a catastrophic Category 5 storm on October 28, 2025 and caused immense devastation across the island. It was the strongest hurricane to ever directly strike Jamaica which led PM Holness to declare a national disaster.

PM Holness confirmed that at least 28 people died in Jamaica with fears of increase in death toll as search and rescue operations continues. He reported ‘total devastation’ with estimates of 80 to 90 percent of roofs being destroyed in the hardest-hit areas including hospitals, homes, schools and other urban infrastructure.