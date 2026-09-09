Jamaican athletes earn three podium finishes at Rovereto Continental Tour

Rajindra Campbell won the men’s shot put, while Romaine Beckford and Sabrina Dockery added podium finishes at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting in Italy.

Italy : Jamaican athletes secured three podium places at the 62nd Palio Città della Quercia, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, hosted at Stadio Quercia in Rovereto, Italy on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. The achievements included men’s shot-put, men’s high jump and women’s 100 metres. World Athletics classifies the Rovereto meeting as a Silver-level Continental Tour event.

The standout Jamaican performance was delivered by Rajindra Campbell, who claimed the top spot in the men’s shot-put with a strongest throw of 22.17 metres. Campbell delivered a steady sequence of legitimate throws of 21.57m, 22.12m, 22.17m, 21.95m and 22.09m recording one foul.

America’s Payton Otterdahl secured second place with 21.81m, whereas Zane Weir from Italy came third with 21.17m. The 22.17 throw was officially registered as the season best for Campbell at the 2026 meeting.

Campbell participated in Rovereto following an outstanding Diamond League Final weekend in Brussels, where he recorded 23.08m, establishing a new Jamaican national record and emerging victorious at the Diamond League Final. World Athletics specifies him as an Olympic bronze medal winner and classifies him as the second best shot put athlete in the world.

Romaine Beckford shared the runner-up spot having cleared 2.22m, Manuel Lando from Italy secured victory in the competition, achieving the best performance of the season with 2.25m, whereas Japanese athlete Tomohiro Shinno also recorded 2.22m to share second place with Beckford. Another Jamaican athlete, Raymond Richards, claimed sixth place with 2.16m

Third podium for Jamaica was earned in the women’s 100m sprint by Sabrina Dockery. The 19-year-old track athlete who crossed the finishing line in 11.25 seconds to secure the bronze medal, finished behind America’s Gabrielle Thomas who clocked 11.01 seconds and Jamaica’s former athlete Christania Williams, competing for Austria in 11.18 seconds. Dockery came into the competition with a 2026 personal best of 10.92 seconds.