CPL 2026: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons claim top spot with 65-run win over Guyana Amazon Warriors

Shadab Khan’s late unbeaten 30 and Alzarri Joseph’s four-wicket spell powered the Falcons to a convincing victory at Providence Stadium, sending them to the top of the CPL table.

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have risen to the first position in the Caribbean Premier League 2026 table by edging out Guyana Amazon Warriors who have fallen to the 2nd position after the 30th Match of the series.

The Falcons defeated the Amazon Warriors by 65 runs. Falcons were put in to bat first, scoring 182/5 in 20 overs. However, the Warriors failed to chase the target as they scored 117 all out in 14.2 overs.

The match was held on September 8, 2026 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Scorecard: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (182/5)

Karima Gore: 23(18)

Evin Lewis: 22(18)

Amir Jangoo: 27(30)

Hasan Nawaz: 36(27)

Moeen Ali: 18(12)

Shadab Khan: 30(9)*

Fabian Allen: 11(7)*

Extras: 15 (lb 5, nb 1, w 9)

Scorecard: Guyana Amazon Warriors (117 all out)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 18(8)

Mavendra Dindyal: 25(13)

Shai Hope: 0(3)

Shimron Hetmyer: 4(7)

Mohammad Nabi: 23(22)

Quentin Sampson: 12(7)

Romario Shepherd: 6(3)

Dwaine Pretorius: 1(3)

Shamar Joseph: 5(6)

Imran Tahir: 8(14)

Khary Pierre: 0(1)*

Extras: 15

Alzarri Joseph captured four wickets in the four overs he bowled.

Shadab Khan claimed the title of Player of the Match by scoring 30 off 9 balls and remaining not out.

While speaking after the match, Khan said, “I had a positive mindset and tried to target specific bowlers, knowing who I could hit and where I wanted to hit them. That was the plan.”

The 31st Match of the series is scheduled for September 9, 2026 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St. Lucia Kings.