Jamaica: 13-year-old girl fatally stabbed after dispute in St James
Police say a 13-year-old girl died after being stabbed during a confrontation with two female students in St James, as detectives continue investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Jamaica: Thirteen-year-old girl, named Jessina Pearce from McKenzie Drive, Flanker, St James, was killed on Thursday evening, September 3, 2026, following her stabbing during a confrontation with two other female students in St James, Jamaica.
Police said in a statement that the incident took place at around 6:55 p.m. Pierce was reported to be involved in a dispute with two other girls. The argument ultimately turned violent, leading to the stabbing of Pearce by the two girls involved.
As per the St James police reports, Pearce was immediately taken to the hospital for medical assistance, where she later died suffering from her injuries.
Police verified that one of the two girls associated with the incident has been taken into the detention to assist with the investigation. The available police account does not indicate whether the girl taken into the detention has been officially charged, nor does it confirm the arrest of the second girl involved in the case.
At this point, officials have not publicly stated the circumstances that resulted in the argument or disclosed more details about the weapon used by the girls. The names and ages of the other two girls also have not been revealed by the police.
The incident continues to be investigated by the police officers, who are engaged to determine the circumstances related to the incident and the sequence of events leading to the death of Pearce. Investigating officers have not disclosed additional details about the incident yet, further details expected are subject to the ongoing investigation.
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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