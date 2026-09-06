Jamaica: 13-year-old girl fatally stabbed after dispute in St James

Police say a 13-year-old girl died after being stabbed during a confrontation with two female students in St James, as detectives continue investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Jamaica : Thirteen-year-old girl, named Jessina Pearce from McKenzie Drive, Flanker, St James, was killed on Thursday evening, September 3, 2026, following her stabbing during a confrontation with two other female students in St James, Jamaica.

Police said in a statement that the incident took place at around 6:55 p.m. Pierce was reported to be involved in a dispute with two other girls. The argument ultimately turned violent, leading to the stabbing of Pearce by the two girls involved.

As per the St James police reports, Pearce was immediately taken to the hospital for medical assistance, where she later died suffering from her injuries.

Police verified that one of the two girls associated with the incident has been taken into the detention to assist with the investigation. The available police account does not indicate whether the girl taken into the detention has been officially charged, nor does it confirm the arrest of the second girl involved in the case.

At this point, officials have not publicly stated the circumstances that resulted in the argument or disclosed more details about the weapon used by the girls. The names and ages of the other two girls also have not been revealed by the police.