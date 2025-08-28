Jamaica: Two brothers brutally murdered by father in Moneague

Officials also confirmed that the children’s mother, was injured during the attack and is now left to mourn the heartbreaking loss of her sons.

Jamaica: A deadly and horrific incident stunned the whole community of Swamp District in Moneague, St. Ann when two brothers were brutally murdered during their visit to father’s home.

The Jamaican police officials revealed the identities of the deceased victims as 3-year-old Shamir Henry and 1-year-old Amir Saunders. Also the officials shared that the father of the younger child named Alaine Saunders had killed the children under the influence of narcotics.

The officials further stated the mother of the children Alesha was also injured during the attack and is now left alone with the sadness of her children's death. Officials also mentioned that the mother took her elder son Shamir to visit her younger son Amir, when this tragic incident took place.

After the incident, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has expressed shock and condolences to the family and friends of the children. The agency condemned the incident by calling it “tragic and horrifying.”

The CEO of the CPFSA Laurette Adams expressed her sadness while stating that this gruesome incident is “beyond tragic” and also said the small kids have endured so much pain in their final moments as their father is the one who was killing them.

He further added, while the investigations are ongoing the agency will provide counselling and other services to support the grieving community and the family. She further added 2 meetings will take place 1 with children and another with the adults to help residents to relieve or process their trauma.

The CEO further stated that the agency will work to provide support to those people who are affected by this incident by joining hands with the schools, churches and other partners to provide long term support to those affected.

This incident has left the public in shock as many people are struggling to believe that the father killed his sons. The locals are urging them to take action against the father.