Jamaica: Petrojam hikes fuel prices, diesel & cooking gas hit hard

Fuel prices have been hiked in Jamaica, further deepening an economic burden on the citizens. The country’s petroleum refinery Petrojam announced the new prices, while announcing a hike of $3.06 in Diesel.

The new price applies from Thursday onwards, with Diesel now costing $165.32, and an ultra-low sulphur diesel costing $173.31.

Petrojam has announced an increase in fuel prices, effective immediately. The price of E-10 87 gasoline has risen by $1.60, now costing $155.29 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of E-10 90 gasoline has increased by $0.71 to $163.29 per litre.

In terms of cooking gas, propane prices have been adjusted upward by $0.25 per litre, bringing the new price to $74.39 per litre. While all prices have been increased, Petrojam reduced the Butane costs by just $0.25 per litre and is now set at $83.22 per litre.

The petroleum refinery outlined that the retailers will be adding their mark-ups to the announced prices from today only and will not practice overselling.

This increase in the price of diesel comes at a time of New Year, with locals expressing their frustration saying that, “Yet minimum wage not increasing.”

Notably, Petrojam, which is in complete control of the government of Jamaica has announced the revised prices of these fuel products as per the international market standards.

These changes are sometimes announced on a weekly basis while sometimes it is announced on a monthly basis according to the international marketing rules, making it necessary for the government to implement price changes so that the sellers are not burdened with the hike.