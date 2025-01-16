Thursday, 16th January 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaica: Petrojam hikes fuel prices, diesel & cooking gas hit hard

Jamaica's Petrojam increases fuel prices, with diesel and cooking gas seeing significant hike starting Thursday.

Thursday, 16th January 2025

Fuel prices have been hiked in Jamaica, further deepening an economic burden on the citizens. The country’s petroleum refinery Petrojam announced the new prices, while announcing a hike of $3.06 in Diesel.  

The new price applies from Thursday onwards, with Diesel now costing $165.32, and an ultra-low sulphur diesel costing $173.31.  

Petrojam has announced an increase in fuel prices, effective immediately. The price of E-10 87 gasoline has risen by $1.60, now costing $155.29 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of E-10 90 gasoline has increased by $0.71 to $163.29 per litre. 

In terms of cooking gas, propane prices have been adjusted upward by $0.25 per litre, bringing the new price to $74.39 per litre. While all prices have been increased, Petrojam reduced the Butane costs by just $0.25 per litre and is now set at $83.22 per litre. 

The petroleum refinery outlined that the retailers will be adding their mark-ups to the announced prices from today only and will not practice overselling.  

This increase in the price of diesel comes at a time of New Year, with locals expressing their frustration saying that, “Yet minimum wage not increasing.” 

Notably, Petrojam, which is in complete control of the government of Jamaica has announced the revised prices of these fuel products as per the international market standards.  

These changes are sometimes announced on a weekly basis while sometimes it is announced on a monthly basis according to the international marketing rules, making it necessary for the government to implement price changes so that the sellers are not burdened with the hike. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

©AFP
Uncategorised

Afghanistan thumped by Samuels-inspired West Indies

Thursday, 16th January 2025

Jamaica's Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke
Uncategorised

House approves $223 mn withdrawal from capital development fund to JBI

Thursday, 16th January 2025

Uncategorised

PM Harris secretly appoints Salaries Review Commission: Charles Wilkin

Thursday, 16th January 2025

Uncategorised

El Paso shooting case being treated as “domestic terrorism”

Thursday, 16th January 2025

Uncategorised

66 climate-resilient houses at San Sauveur to be completed in October  

Thursday, 16th January 2025

Man kills wife, and later commits suicide in Trinidad
Uncategorised

One shot while another nabbed by police following a robbery in Princes To...

Thursday, 16th January 2025

Jamaica receives 50,000 doses of vaccine from India
Uncategorised

Jamaica receives 50,000 doses of vaccine from India

Thursday, 16th January 2025

Jamaica

Jamaica implements threefold strategies, aims at enhancing tourism sector

Thursday, 16th January 2025