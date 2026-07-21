Former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant LaToya Malcolm dies at 35, cause of death unknown

LaToya Malcolm, who competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica pageant, was remembered for her work in pageantry, acting, dance and youth mentorship, with tributes pouring in from across Jamaica.

Jamaica: Former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant, actress and dance instructor LaToya Malcolm has died at the age of 35, according to an official announcement from the Miss Universe Jamaica organization. Her death was confirmed on Saturday though officials have still not released a cause of death.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Miss Universe Jamaica alumna LaToya Malcolm, who proudly competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica competition, the organization wrote.

In a statement shared on social media, the organization expressed its sadness over the female’s passing and extended its condolences to her family, friends and loved ones. The organization remembered her as a valued member of the Miss Universe Jamaica community who competed in the 2024 national pageant.

Malcolm was considered as one of the standout contestants during the 2024 competition and her pageant journey came during a difficult period in her life after the death of her father and she spoke about this loss publicly. Despite the personal tragedy, she continued to compete and also earned the title of Miss Jamaica Bikini International and dedicated the achievement to her late father and said that she hoped she was making him proud.

When she wasn't doing pageants, LaToya was starring in the popular Jamaican dramedy, 'Sizzaz Kut.' Apart from pageantry and acting, Malcolm was known for her work as a dance instructor as well as mentor.

She gave much of her time to the Transition Project which is an initiative focused on helping disadvantaged teenagers gain life skills, training and resources needed for a successful transition into adulthood.

Following the announcement of her death, tributes poured in from across the community including from reigning Miss Universe Jamaica titleholder Gabrielle Henry who joined others in honoring Malcolm’s legacy. Friends, supporters and members of Jamaica’s pageant community have remembered her for her resilience, passion for helping young people and dedication to uplifting others both on and off the stage.

As of now, the cause of her death has not been disclosed and her fans are shocked with her sudden passing.