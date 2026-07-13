Shallow Grave Murder: Family says victim Was pregnant with her 2nd child

Standford's brother said the 20-year-old mother was allegedly pregnant when she was killed and buried in a shallow grave, adding that the family is now mourning both her and her unborn child while urging a thorough investigation.

Guyana: Brother of the 20-year-old Kerryann Standford has revealed that the young mother was allegedly pregnant when she was murdered and buried in the shallow grave at Chelsea Park, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Standford’s brother noted that the victim also had a young daughter and was expecting another child at the time of the incident. He explained that the pregnancy was evident when family members identified her decomposed body.

“She currently pregnant, so it’s a pregnant girl he bury there, kill and bury,” he said.

He added that the family did not suspect anything strange at first as Kerryann Standford would occasionally leave home and return. The family member noted that she had been caring for her ailing grandfather before she left on July 3, 2026, telling him that she’ll be back soon.

As per the reports, her mother allegedly spoke with her the following day before she lost contact with her. Standford’s body was discovered on July 10, a week after she went missing. The family was summoned to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where they were called to identify her body.

“We didn’t expect this,” the brother said.

“It is very sad to know that you murder somebody and… bury her in a shallow grave,” he added.

Following the incident, police have arrested a 24-year-old porter, who has been identified as the father of Standford’s daughter. The suspect currently remains in police custody as inquiries surrounding the circumstances of the killing are continuing. Her brother noted that there had been no indication that the relationship would end in such a tragedy as they described the incident as devastating for the family.

Standford’s brother said Standford’s death has left the relatives struggling to come to terms with the loss of both the young mother and her unborn child. They are now urging the investigators to conduct a thorough probe, as the relatives appeared for stronger measures to address relationship-related violence.

“We hope that the police and everybody does their investigation properly and get everything in place,” the family member said and they also added that many tragedies can be prevented if people start taking warnings about abusive relationships more seriously.

Standford’s brother spoke publicly following the discovery of her body in a shallow grave in an exclusive interview with credible sources with his face blurred to protect his identity, as the family comes to terms with this devastating loss and wishes to grieve in private.