Outrage in Guyana as autopsy confirms tour guide Leon Baird was alive before fatal arson

On January 27, 2026, Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh performed an autopsy, concluding the victim died from burns and was alive before the fire.

Guyana: A post-mortem examination conducted on Tuesday, January 27, confirmed that a 38-year-old Leon Baird, a well-known Rupununi tour guide, of St. Ignatius Village was alive before he was burnt to death at Wichabai branch.

The autopsy took place on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh, who concluded that the death was caused by burns and confirmed the victim was alive before the fire.

The delay in the police investigation over the death of a well-known Rupununi tour guide, whose charred remains were found a week ago in a car along the eastern bank of the Rupununi River in South Rupununi, has sparked outrage among the villagers and his loved ones.

The community is demanding a more thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of a tour guide as they believe he was murdered. The victim is identified as 38-year-old Leon Baird, a resident of St. Ignatius Village in Rupununi.

According to police reports, the victim was found burnt to death on January 25, 2026 and his charred remains were discovered along the eastern bank of the Rupununi River in South Rupununi, in his car.

Following the discovery, the officers transported his remains to the mortuary for post-mortem examination and his car was sent to the forensic centre. During the investigation, the officers also found two cows near the area who were shot to death and also recovered spent shells on the ground.

Since then, the officials have launched an investigation into the matter but till now no further discovery or arrest have been made by the officials.

On Friday, January 30, almost five days after the grim discovery of the victim's remains, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued its first formal official statement on the death of Leon Baird.

In a statement the officers mentioned that on Tuesday, January 27, the post-mortem examination of the victims remains were conducted by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, who reported that Baird was alive prior to the fire and died from severe burns.

Additionally, the body of Leon has since been handed over to the family for his cremation ceremony. Also the DNA samples of him were taken by the investigators to help them in further investigation.

However, the frustration is mounting in the community of South Rupununi as they believe that officers are not doing their work properly despite having the evidence and the statements of victims colleagues that “he went missing while chasing the stay animals.”

The members and South Rupununi District Council (SRDC), also urged the authorities to act seriously, speedily and to conduct a deep investigation into his death as they all believe that he has been murdered.