2026-10-31 00:32:25
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Guyana’s Kelvin Johnson, 10,000 m record holder and youth mentor, dies at 46

The former distance runner, who held Guyana's men's 10,000m national record, died aged 46.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: Former national distance runner Kelvin Johnson was reported dead at the age of 46 on October 28, 2026. His sudden passing has shocked the Guyana and Caribbean athletics community.

Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle led tributes and extended the condolences on behalf of the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, saying that the passing of Johnson is a tremendous loss to the sport.

He noted that Johnson’s death is a significant blow to the athletics fraternity.

Ninvalle said he knew Johnson well, having regularly sent Guyanese squads to regional 10K events where he saw the athlete’s commitment to distance running first hand.

His influence extended beyond his performances on the track to his work in developing and coaching other distance runners,” Ninvalle said.

Johnson was considered one of the best distance runners in the Caribbean. He regularly placed on the podium at some of the biggest road races in the region. This included the CARICOM 10K, TeleSur 10K in Suriname and COURTS Guyana 10K.

His career highlight came during the 2013 NAAA Sagicor General/NGC National Championships in Trinidad and Tobago, where Johnson set the Guyanese national record for the men's 10,000 metres of 31 minutes 14.14 seconds. This record still stands.

Johnson was well known throughout Guyana and while he was based in Trinidad and Tobago for his humble nature, friendly attitude and always smiling face.

After retiring from senior competition, he started coaching at the Trendsetters Sports Club, working closely with young athletes in Georgetown’s Sophia community.

He remained active until his passing. Two days prior he coached young BMX riders.

His death has drawn local tributes that have highlighted how Johnson was a mentor who changed the lives of young people within the Sophia community. He provided them with structure, drive and positivity.

Heartbreaking news. Kelvin Johnson gave his time to young people in Sophia long after his racing days, and he was coaching just two days before he passed. Sending strength to his loved ones and everyone he mentored,” a user commented.

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Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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