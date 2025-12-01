Outrage in Guyana as viral video shows police officer firing weapon at unarmed civilians

The Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation into a viral video showing an officer threatening to shoot after a verbal confrontation with citizens.

Guyana: The Guyana Police Force(GPF) have launched an investigation into an alarming video of a police rank stationed in Regional Police Division #1 firing his firearm at unarmed civilians following a verbal exchange.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the viral video circulating on social media. That showcases a police officer having a verbal confrontation with potentially a number of citizens, making a firearm sign with his fingers then proceeding to remove his firearm and threatening to shoot.

The video showcases the officer holding his firearm resembling an AK-47 and pointing it to the civilians, threatening to shoot before walking away.

According to the video the civilians present on the scene then issued other words (insults) at the officer, prompting him to turn around firing 3 rounds on the road as females can be heard screaming in the background.

The police officer proceeded to point his firearm to a vehicle that was fleeing the scene telling them to run as other people allegedly known to him attempted to take the firearm away from him without success.

The officer was then escorted away from the people he was pointing his firearm to, before the video cut.

Following the video's wide circulation across social media platforms, the Commissioner of Police ordered an immediate and thorough investigation by the Office of Professional Responsibility into the exact circumstances which are surrounding this incident. The police rank featured in this video have also been placed under close arrest.

Not only this, but the GPF has assured the general public that the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness. They added that the contents of the viral video are part of the ongoing investigation into the incident to determine the full extent of both disciplinary and criminal actions to be taken.

Citizens of Guyana took to Facebook to express their concerns over the contents of the video involving a police officer threatening to shoot civilians he is meant to keep safe.

With one user ‘Shinead Emerson’ stating ”No investigation don’t need to happen he need to be fired immediately for the simple fact he’s using his service weapon in a civil matter.”

While another ‘Shevy David’ stated “Why is this rank walking around in plain clothes with a police weapon? I hope he is charged for malice and intention to harm with a weapon and be held accountable. These types of behaviours by police officers need to be dealt with accordingly and need the full extent of the law in punishment to set an example because I’m sure their is more like him out in our communities.”