Guyana Tragedy: Woman drowns in creek while husband steps away for drink

Guyana: A 44-year-old woman, Seeta Ghannie, of East Bank Demerara in Guyana tragically drowned at Azeeza Akousa Creek, Madewini on Monday evening.

According to the reports, Ghannie along with her husband Vijay and her relatives had visited the creek for a family outing around 2 pm. Around 5 pm, the victim and her husband were swimming with other relatives when Vijay left to take a drink and upon his return, he noticed his wife was missing.

The husband claimed, “When I came back a few minutes later, I saw my relatives exit the water but did not see his wife.”

He immediately rushed to the relatives to check for his wife’s whereabouts, but they reported that they were not able to locate her. About 15 minutes later, he found her motionless body submerged in the creek and immediately alerted the relatives, who took her out and rushed her to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the doctors pronounced her dead-on arrival at around 6:22 pm. The body of the decease was checked for marks of violence, but the doctors reported that she died because the excess water in her lungs.

Vijay Ghannie then revealed that his wife typically suffers from epileptic seizures and that she might have had an attack while she in the water. The body of the deceased was then taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, the locals expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased and blamed the husband for not taking proper care of her.

“Unfortunate how things happens but you don't ever leave such cases alone around water. Seems this illness is highly sensitive and attacks when alone and around water,” wrote a user named Aneela Persuad while another user said, “Having knowledge of her condition she should not be in the water. If so, she should be accompanied by him, he went fuh drink. Every day is rum to be blame.”