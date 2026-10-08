2026-10-08 23:48:07
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Guyana: Teen shot in foot during $1.6M gold-chain robbery in Kitty, Georgetown

A 19-year-old man was shot in the foot and robbed of two gold-coloured chains valued at about $1.6 million during an armed robbery in Kitty, Georgetown.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: A 19-year-old man was reportedly shot in the left foot during an armed robbery by two males on an XR motorcycle across Owen Street, in Kitty, Georgetown, on Monday, October 5, 2026.

According to the reports, the teenager was robbed of two gold-coloured chains, which were valued at approximately $1.6 million.

Investigators said that the eyewitnesses noted that the 19-year-old was a resident of Campbellville, Georgetown, and was walking along the street with a group of people.

As per the reports, the group was allegedly approached by the two unidentified men on the XR motorcycle. The pillion rider was armed with a handgun.

They dismounted the vehicle and ordered the victim and the group to not move. The teen attempted to flee the scene, which prompted the armed suspect to discharge several rounds in the direction of the teen.

One of the bullets hit the victim in his left foot and he fell onto the roadway, after which he was robbed of two chains valued at $1.6 million by the suspect, who then returned to the waiting motorcycle

The two suspects immediately rode away from the scene and made their escape and the injured teenager was subsequently taken to a private medical facility, where he was admitted. Officials noted that his condition is currently stable.

Police have since retrieved and observed CCTV cameras in the area and said footage will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “Thankfully young man is in stable condition. Robbers on motorcycles open fire on group of people over a couple of chains is shocking, and it be shows how bold the criminals are getting. Hopefully CCTV gives police what they need to make arrests and bring these two to justice.”

Furthermore, no arrests have yet been made as the investigations are continuing.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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