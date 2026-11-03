Guyana protests: Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed’s supporters take to streets, clash with Police

Protests erupted outside a Georgetown court as supporters demanded the release of opposition leader Azruddin Mohamed, who remains in prison despite a ruling upholding his bail in a separate extradition case.

Guyana: Protests have broken out in Guyana following the arrest of the Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed as the people are showing their anger, clashing with the police, while Mohamed remained in custody on Monday, November 2.

The Chief Magistrate of Guyana on Monday rejected a request from the United States to revoke Mohamed's bail in his case. The decision has not set him free as he still remains on remand under separate charges.

Mohamed leads the party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN). He was put in jail on October 30 at the Sparendaam Magistrates Court until November 24. He was arrested for the alleged unauthorised disclosure of government surveillance footage.

Police arrested him from his house in East Bank Demerara on October 28, noting that he gave a police constable 800,000 Guyanese dollars for a surveillance video.

This was his second arrest in a short period of time. He was previously arrested on October 13 because of a shooting incident near the home of a senior police officer.

Police officers noted they were investigating the discharge of a firearm with intent and possession of a firearm without a license.However, Mohamed and his lawyer claimed that the gun was planted and put there on purpose.

He has not been found guilty of any offence.

Mohamed is also facing a United States extradition request on charges. These charges include money laundering and wire fraud. He was first arrested as a part of the investigation into the matter on October 31, 2025.

His sister, Hana Mohamed has asked people to protest in a peaceful way for her brother, who is being treated badly in the Lusignan Prison. She says he is kept alone, the lights are always kept on and he has bruises from the handcuffs and chains.

However, the Guyana Prison Service has rejected these claims.

Mohamed's family and people who support him are asking international communities to help. They noted that they will keep protesting outside the court.