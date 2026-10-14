Guyana: Police search for newborn’s remains after father gives conflicting accounts

Police in Guyana are searching a bushy area in Little Diamond for a newborn’s remains after the infant’s father reportedly gave conflicting accounts of where the child was buried.

Guyana: An investigation has begun in the bushy area at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, for the remains of a newborn child after the infant's father reportedly gave two contradicting statements of where the child was buried.

The search was launched on Monday night, October 12, 2026, after police got a call from a relative, reporting concerns about the whereabouts of the infant's remains.

According to the reports, the 39-year-old mother, who resides in Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara, gave birth at home on the 8th of October and was taken by ambulance to the Enmore Regional Hospital, where she was reportedly told the baby had passed away.

She told the investigators that she asked to see her child but was not allowed to, and that a doctor handed the remains to the father in a box.

After her discharge, she said, he told her he had buried the baby in their backyard and pointed to a spot in a tyre as the burial site.

Initially, she became suspicious and pressed him for answers. In her report to police, she alleged that he threatened to kill her if she told her mother or sisters about the burial.

Investigators visited the property and dug at the spot to a depth of more than four feet, but found no remains.

The father reportedly told police that he had said the baby was buried in the yard, but then gave a different account. He said a female doctor at the hospital expressed sympathy and told him he could collect the remains for burial, and that he signed a document before taking the newborn.

He told investigators that he drove the remains to Little Diamond and left them in a bushy area near a trench. Police went with him to the location and began a search.

Police are also investigating the alleged threat against the mother. It was not immediately clear on October 14 whether the remains had been found, and no charges had been reported.