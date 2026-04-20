Trinidad: Two men detained following discovery of 56 bodies at Cumuto Cemetery

Trinidad and Tobago: An investigation into the illegal burial of 56 bodies at Cumuto Cemetery has led to the detention of two men from Arima. The detained have been identified as a 25-year-old Nigel Mayers and 18-year-old Michael Barnswell.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said that the investigation was led by officers from the Northern Division. Police found remains of 56 humans on Saturday, April 18, which included remains of 50 infants, four male adults, and two female adults.

According to the investigators, they caught the two men digging up a suspicious grave. They dug a pit of about six feet by three feet and placed several bodies in it. The police included around 50 stillborn and newborn babies, some with infant identification tags attached to them. There were also 6 adult bodies.

Police said that the suspects claimed that they were contracted grave diggers and hired for a pauper’s burial. However, they did not find any legal documents to support their claim. As of now, the officers are handling the burial as illegal.

A van reportedly left the bodies and sped away from the scene. A former police officer notified the local police after seeing the activity.

A District Medical Officer inspected the scene and a post mortem has been ordered at the Forensic Sciences Centre. At present, five adult bodies have been identified. They are Shanty Persad, Gladis Whiteman, Chanadaye Ganpat, Shamfa Khalie, Edward Gomez. One male adult is yet to be identified by the forensics team.

The police are investigating T&T Funeral Services Co-operative Society - a group believed to handle unclaimed bodies under arrangements through the North Central Regional Health Authority. They are also probing K. Allen & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd and Allen Crematorium Ltd. The company has denied any connection to the incident.

An individual from the funeral business stated that the gravediggers are not listed as employees of any funeral homes and get paid per grave. This information is still being verified.

The police also said that the caretaker of the Cumuto Cemetery claimed that he was unaware of the mass burial ceremony.

Commissioner of Police, Allister Guevarro, has ordered a thorough investigation on this matter. He said during a press release, “The nature of this discovery is deeply disturbing, and we understand the emotional impact it will have on families and the wider national community.”

He also said that the case will be treated as an “improper disposal of cadaver” instead of a homicide. “Every cadaver would be handled with dignity and lawful care. Any individual or institution found to have violated that duty will be held fully accountable,” added Guevarro.

Specific units of police and forensics have been assigned for this investigation. The authorities are attempting to find the perpetrators of this act and will press charges accordingly.