Guyana: Opposition leader’s mother seeks High Court bail review

Bonita Mohamed has approached Guyana’s High Court seeking to overturn the decision to remand her son, Azruddin Mohamed, until November 24.

Guyana: Bonita Mohamed, Mother of the Opposition Leader and businessman Azruddin Mohamed, has approached the High Court seeking the release of her son who was denied bail and remanded into custody on October 30, 2026,

In an application submitted on Monday, November 2, she is seeking to overturn the ruling made by Magistrate Abigail Gibbs and requesting that her son be granted reasonable bail while his criminal case proceeds.

The application raises concerns that the magistrate has a personal relationship with Deputy Superintendent of Police Jamine Bacon, who was also involved in the investigation of a different shooting case outside the Kitty residence of Senior Superintendent Prem Narine on October 12, 2026.

The legal document filed by Bonita Mohamed argues that the alleged relationship should have been disclosed before the bail decision was made, as it could raise a possibility of impartiality of the judge.

On October 30, Mohamed and Police Constable Ryan Greene were charged with offences associated with unauthorised obtaining and disclosure of surveillance footage about the shooting that took place on October 12. Both pleaded not guilty and were remanded until November 24.

Azruddin Mohamed’s attorneys, including Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, Siand Dhurjon and Damien Da Silva, are also questioning the legality of the offence charged against him. They argue that the footage was necessary for his defence, and question whether the prosecution's allegation applies to his actions.

The application also questions the length of his remand, with the defence arguing that it exceeds the limit under the Criminal Law Procedure (Paper Committals) Act 2024.

Bonita Mohamed is also asking the court to consider her son’s previous compliance with bail conditions, his lack of criminal convictions, family responsibilities, and position as the Opposition Leader of Guyana.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Magistrate Gibbs, and Attorney General are among the respondents in the High Court proceedings.