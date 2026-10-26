Guyana: 45-year-old man dies in house fire in Fyrish, Corentyne

Thamsingh Rampersaud, was found dead inside his home after firefighters brought a house fire under control in Fyrish, Corentyne, on October 26, 2026.

Guyana: A 45-year-old man has reportedly died in a house fire at Fyrish, Corentyne, Berbice, on October 26, 2026, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) noted.

The deceased has been identified as Thamsingh Rampersaud.

According to the reports, the fire occurred at Second Street, Fyrish, a village on the Corentyne coast in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The Guyana Fire Service noted that upon arrival the firefighters discovered the house was completely on fire. They were also informed that there was a missing person.

After they brought the fire under control, the firefighters proceeded to investigate the house where they located Rampersaud’s remains.

Officials noted that it is still unknown when the fire broke out, if anyone else was in the house and what arrangements are being made for the post-mortem examination.

There have been several cases of severe house fires in other areas of Corentyne recently.

A few years ago, in 2024, a mother and four of her children died in a house fire in No. 64 Village, Corentyne.

The recent incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “Lord, this is bad. Our heart go out to Thamsingh Rampersaud family and all who know him in Fyrish. The Fire Service still has a look into how the fire started, and nobody tells us much more yet. We go keep una updated when more come in. Please check the yard and wiring good, and mind your family. Rest in peace.”

Another user commented, “Real sad to hear this, man. Prayers for Thamsingh Rampersaud family and the whole Fyrish community in this hard time. Fire Service is still investigating what caused it, so we ain’t know much yet. We go bring more when we hear. Everybody please be careful with stove, lamp and wiring, and make sure you have a way out. Rest easy.”

The cause and origin of the fire have not yet been determined as the investigations are continuing.