2026-10-15 10:10:29
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Guyana: Eight left homeless as fire engulfs four buildings in Bourda, Georgetown

The Guyana Fire Service has reported that the fire had spread across four buildings at Cummings Street and North Road, behind the Akbar Auto Sales.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: A fire has broken out at Lot 3 North Road, in Bourda, Georgetown, which has reportedly affected four buildings and has left eight people homeless.

The Guyana Fire Service has reported that the fire had spread across four buildings at Cummings Street and North Road, behind the Akbar Auto Sales.

“Currently the fire has spread to four buildings on Cummings & North Road, Georgetown aback of Akbar Auto Sales,” the update noted.

Firefighters from the Fire Service Headquarters and the Campbellville Fire Station reported at the scene, actively working to battle the blaze and stop it from spreading to the nearby buildings.

According to the reports, water tender #130, water bowser #26, ambulance #23 and crews were dispatched under the supervision of Section Leader Kingston to the scene from Fire Service Headquarters.

A second water tender #131 and a crew under the command of Section Leader Marcus responded from Campbellville Fire Station.

Authorities advised the motorist to exercise caution at the intersection of Cummings Streets and North Road.

In a separate update, Guyana Fire Service noted that, as the firefighters reported at the scene they found two buildings engulfed in flames, with the blaze spreading through nearby structures.

Officials further noted, “Through swift and coordinated efforts, firefighters brought the main blaze under control. Two nearby houses also caught fire, but it was extinguished, preventing further spread.”

The affected properties included a single-storey, a three-storey and a two-storey buildings that were constructed of wood and concrete.

The incident has triggered serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “4 buildings burned down and no water to put out fire and Guyana, ‘land of many waters' still can't get Amazon jungle water to put out the fire.”

Another user commented, “The government needs to start jailing members of the Guyana fire service.”

Officials have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire as further investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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