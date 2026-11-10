2026-11-10 14:55:05
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KFC Nassau clarifies closure notice applies only to St. Kitts following Sybil Grant’s death

KFC Nassau confirmed that its restaurants remain open, while KFC St. Kitts observed a temporary closure on November 9 to honour its late owner and director.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: The KFC Nassau has clarified that a temporary closure notice circulating over the social media applies to KFC St. Kitts only, as the company extended condolences over the death of Mrs. Sybil Grant.

Through a statement issued on the official Facebook page on November 9, 2026, the company noted that all KFC Nassau locations remain open and are operating as usual.

“Please note that the temporary closure announcement circulating on social media applies to KFC St. Kitts only. All KFC Nassau locations remain open and operating as usual. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs. Sybil Grant and our KFC colleagues in St. Kitts,” the statement read.

The company noted that the closure notice relates only to KFC St. Kitts, not KFC Nassau. The graphic shared with the statement also extended condolences to her family, friends and the entire KFC St. Kitts team during the difficult time.

“It is with deep sadness that we honour the memory of our beloved Owner and Director, Mrs. Sybil Grant❤️,” KFC St. Kitts noted.

“In her memory, all KFC branches will observe a temporary closure on Monday, November 9, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM,” the statement added.

The KFC St. Kitts was owned by the late Warrington Grant, who died on May 8, 2023, and his wife Sybil, who died last month. The statements by KFC did not say when she died.

This has drawn responses from social media users as they extended their condolences to Grant's daughter and thanked the company for the clarification.

“My condolences to Hon. Mr. Lindsay Grant and the entire family on the passing of his beloved Mother. May you find comfort and peace as you mourn her loss,” a user commented.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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