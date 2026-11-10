2026-11-10 14:54:37
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Belize: Police investigate Shiloh Coleman’s murder after body found near George Price Highway

Coleman was reported missing by his mother on Sunday evening. Police are investigating two possible motives, while his vehicle remains unaccounted for.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: The police in Belize are conducting an investigation into the murder case of Shiloh Coleman after his remains were found approximately 8 miles from the George Price Highway on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Coleman, a resident of Belize City, was found about one and a half miles inside the Western Paradise community shortly before noon. His body was described by investigators to be highly decomposed, with apparent gunshot wounds.

His mother had reported him missing at around 5:30 pm on Sunday after failing to establish contact with him. She told the police that her last conversation with Coleman was shortly before 9:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, after seeing that his car was not parked outside the house.

Coleman’s mother messaged him to ask where he is and when he will return home, to which he responded that he would return home soon. She contacted the police after she received no further messages from her son.

The police have stated that there are two potential motives behind the murder under investigation, but have not released further details as investigations into the incident continue.

Coleman’s vehicle remains missing, though investigators have already been provided with leads to help locate it. They are also working with the Crime Fusion Centre and surveillance camera operators.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or confirmed whether the murder was linked to gang activity in Belize City. The probe into the case is still ongoing.

Locals are expressing their concern over the increased gang violence and killings in recent years. They are asking the government and police to put in place stricter safety measures and punishments for those responsible.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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