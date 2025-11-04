Guyana: 34-year-old man found dead inside car at Mon Repos

The discovery of an unresponsive body was made on October 31 at First Street, Mon Repos South, with the head leaning toward the driver’s side.

Guyana: The Guyana Police Force has launched an investigation into the death of 34-year-old Imran Khan whose body was found on Friday evening lying inside a vehicle. According to the Guyana Police reports, Khan’s body was found lying inside a black coloured Nissan Bluebird vehicle which was parked on the southern parapet of the roadway, with the registration number PWW 946.

The discovery was made on October 31, around 4:15 p.m. at First Street, Mon Repos South, East Coast Demerara. A team of police led by a Gazetted Officer visited the scene and saw Khan’s unresponsive body in the front passenger seat with the head leaning towards the driver’s side.

Khan’s body was examined by a doctor at the scene, who found no signs of physical violence before it was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for storage and a post-mortem examination.

The police proceeded to process the scene and retrieved several personal items from the vehicle assumed to be Khan’s.

Investigations into the death of the 34-year-old have been launched with the vehicle retrieved by the authorities for further investigations, and CCTV footage of the area where the vehicle was parked is yet to be investigated.

However, a post-mortem examination conducted on the body of 34-year-old Imran Khan of Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, determined that the cause of death was undetermined.

Citizens of Guyana have taken to Facebook to speculate on what might have led to Khan’s death. One user, Julia Gomes-Persaud, commented, “Sounds like carbon monoxide. Did the police find any evidence?”

Another user, Lizzy Gomes Kennedy, wrote, “How is that possible? We need better forensic pathologists in this country, because I keep seeing too many causes of death listed as undetermined. Smh. RIP bro only God knows.”