Guyana: 20-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision on East Bank Berbice Road

Adriano Anthony, died at New Amsterdam Public Hospital after his motorcycle collided with a car on Edinburgh Public Road in Guyana on October 24.

Guyana: A 20-year-old motorcyclist has reportedly died following a collision that involved a motor car across the Edinburgh Public Road, East Bank Berbice, in Guyana.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, October 24, 2026, at approximately 7:50 p.m.

The deceased has been identified as Adriano Anthony, resident of Lot 1064, New Glasgow housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice.

According to the reports, a motor car, registered PJJ 8613, was being driven by a 22-year-old man of Lochaber Village, West Canje, Berbice, and a motorcycle CR 6077, being ridden by Anthony, collided across the Edinburgh Public Road.

Officials reported that Anthony was heading south along the eastern driving lane of the Edinburgh Public Road, at a really high rate of speed as the motor car that was initially stationary on the side of the road, however, suddenly made a left turn in his path.

Anthony collided with the left side of the car and fell onto the roadway after being flung from his vehicle. He sustained severe injuries to his body.

He was subsequently transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he underwent examinations by the doctors. However, while receiving medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries.

As per the reports, his body is currently kept at the hospital mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyser test was reportedly conducted on the driver of the motor car, which came out to be zero.

The incident has raised serious road safety concerns among the residents as a user commented, “Sad. Something is really wrong with younger drivers in Guyana . 9 out of 10 times they have no clue what they're doing. All they know is go as fast as the vehicle can take you without leaving room for impulsive crazy.”

Another user commented, “These motorcyclists and the young men that ride them... everyday you can hear them revving and speeding down the community roads.... reeling and ready for their deaths. One less noise nuisance off the road.”

Further investigations remain underway as the motor car driver is in police custody assisting with the investigations.