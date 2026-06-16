Caribbean Airlines to launch daily non-stop flights between Guyana-Toronto from July 1

The daily service is expected to improve travel options between Guyana and Toronto, supporting business, tourism and stronger connections with the Guyanese diaspora.

Guyana: Caribbean Airlines is all set to launch daily non-stop service between Guyana and Toronto, starting July 1, 2026 onwards. This new service is expected to offer travellers more flexibility and convenience while planning their itineraries.

With this service, passengers seeking to travel on this route will have more travel options. This will benefit business travelers, families visiting relatives and tourists who want easier access to both markets.

Whether you’re travelling for business, visiting family and friends, or heading off for a well-deserved getaway, you can now choose a schedule that fits your plans, shared the airline via an official Facebook post.

Caribbean Airlines is offering one-way fares starting from CAD$595 for travel between Toronto to Guyana and USD$ 512 for travel from Guyana to Toronto. These prices are subject to availability and applicable conditions.

Several benefits will be available to passengers, including a free carry-on bag, a free personal item, the opportunity to earn miles with each trip, warm in-flight service, and the option to upgrade to Business Class.

This expanded schedule also reflects the airline’s commitment to improve connectivity and create more opportunities to strengthen ties with international air travel markets. With flights operating daily, passengers will have more choices when selecting departure dates and times.

The introduction of daily non-stop service is also expected to increase travel, tourism, and business ties between Guyana and Toronto, while making it easier for Guyanese diaspora members to stay connected with family and friends.